Maci Bookout Sends Love To ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars After Jenelle Evans Issues Cease-And-Desist Letters

Maci Bookout returned to Teen Mom OG last night on MTV, as the newest season began. Many fans had been waiting for this season to begin, as there were many loose ends from the previous season. Amber Portwood questioned her relationship with Matt after she caught him lying, Farrah Abraham had a blowout with her mother’s new boyfriend, and Catelynn Lowell had just purchased a farm home. Maci Bookout’s life was going good, but she was concerned about Ryan Edwards’ drug use. It had become a scary topic of discussion in her life.

The newest season began with the Teen Mom OG reunion special. During the first 10 minutes, fans saw how Maci, Amber, and Catelynn are great friends and they have each others’ backs. According to a new tweet, Maci Bookout is now giving thanks to her co-stars for sticking up for her during the reunion special. Bookout was clearly shocked that Mackenzie was so mad at her, but Amber flipped out at her backstage and Catelynn gave Maci support after filming was over. It’s interesting that Maci is giving thanks to her Teen Mom OG co-stars the same day that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans took legal action against her co-stars.

in this world where nothing else is true, here i am still tangled up in you ???????????? @mission108 ✨ #webelongtoeachother #thingsthatmatter A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:26am PST

Yesterday, Jenelle Evans issued cease-and-desist letters to her co-stars, as she wanted them to stop talking about her on social media. She felt that they had said some hurtful comments, even though they all said they had never said anything worse than what she had said about them. It’s amazing to compare the dynamics of the girls on Teen Mom OG as fans saw last night to the drama between the Teen Mom 2 stars. Maybe Maci was sending a message to her co-stars and to Jenelle of Teen Mom 2 that they have respect for one another and they can accept criticism if they have done something wrong.

Maci Bookout will be dealing with Ryan Edwards’ drug problem on this season of Teen Mom OG. It will be interesting to see where this story will go, as Ryan recently got married again to Mackenzie in a second wedding. This may be featured this season on Teen Mom OG.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]