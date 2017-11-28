Matt Roloff Reunites With ‘Little People, Big World’ Family After Spending Thanksgiving With Girlfriend

Matt Roloff is happy to be back at Roloff Farms after a relaxing Thanksgiving holiday. The Little People, Big World star spent a few days away from home to take a much-needed break during the holiday weekend.

On Nov. 18, Matt told his fans via Facebook that he went to an amazing resort in Mexico for a short vacation. This is after he learned that all his children had already made plans with Amy Roloff for Thanksgiving. Matt mentioned that right after his beach getaway, he will be spending the holiday in Arizona with Caryn Chandler, his new girlfriend and manager at Roloff Farms.

Now, LPBW fans will be glad to know that Matt Roloff is back with his adorable family. In his latest Instagram post, Matt shared a photo of his happy reunion with baby Jackson. In the picture, which seems to be taken at Matt’s home and office, the reality star is beaming as he cradles his 6-month-old grandson on his lap. Even Baby J is sporting a wide smile for the camera!

“Best part of getting home after being away for a few days??? You guessed it!!! Grandpa happiness.”

The LPBW patriarch may have missed his grandchildren’s first Thanksgiving, but he’s definitely a doting and loving grandpa to Jackson and Ember. The 56-year-old often shares pictures of the two babies on social media, proving that he’s loving his new role as a grandparent.

Unfortunately, Matt’s Thanksgiving vacation didn’t sit well with many Little People, Big World fans, who slammed the reality star for choosing his new love over his family, as previously reported by Inquisitr. However, Matt did hint in his FB post that all is well with his family and his ex-wife. In fact, he stated that Amy Roloff even helped him “get the financials all wrapped up early” so he could leave.

Matt and Amy shocked the LPBW community when they split in 2015 after almost 30 years of marriage. Despite their rocky divorce, the two promised to remain amicable for the sake of their four children–Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob–and their joint business. To this day, the ex-couple still run Roloff Farms as business partners. Moreover, the two have both moved on with their personal lives. Matt has Caryn, while Amy has also found a new love in Chris Marek.

Despite Matt and Amy’s divorce, the Roloffs remain close, especially with the new additions to their family–Zach and Jeremy’s babies, Jackson and Ember Jean. Little People, Big World fans will get to see the family’s new dynamics when the show airs its new season next year.

[Featured Image by Matt Roloff/Facebook]