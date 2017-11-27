Colin Kaepernick May Be Heading To ‘Dancing With The Stars’ In 2018

Colin Kaepernick could soon have a new gig on his hands for 2018 – if Dancing with the Stars producers get their way, that is. According to reports, those behind the scenes of the ABC show are reportedly desperate to get the football player on board for Season 26 and know that he’d been a ratings magnet following his recent activism on the field.

Sources are claiming that football star Colin is currently DWTS’s number one pick for who they want to see showing off their moves in the ballroom next year, alongside retiring NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr, who they’ve reportedly also set their sights on.

“Colin is just obvious with him being in the news for all the guy’s activism,” a source recently alleged to Hollywood Life of his possible new gig, adding that “the show really wants to make a splash and they really want to get some major sports stars on next season.”

The insider added that producers have also wanted Earnhardt “for years and have asked forever for him to dance on the show,” and believe that having the two on the series together would inspire a huge ratings boost after Deadline reported back in September that the most recent premiere episode hit an all-time low in terms of ratings.

“The stories they could both share would be amazing,” the insider noted, adding that because the spring 2018 season will only be four weeks long, they feel the big time athletes are more likely to sign on because they won’t have to make such a big commitment.

“The show is very confident that they can pull it off and are working hard to make it happen,” added the DWTS source.

The rumors come just days after Dancing with the Stars confirmed that Season 26, set to begin in the spring of 2018, will actually be a mini-series and will only feature athletes competing for the mirrorball trophy.

USA Today confirmed after actor Jordan Fisher and partner Lindsay Arnold were crowned the winners of the recently wrapped season – which caused some serious controversy with viewers due to his past dance experience – that the next round will be shorter than the average run and will have a cast made up entirely of athletes and sports stars like Colin and Dale.

Colin Kaepernick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. haven’t yet publicly commented on the rumors claiming they’re being pursued by Dancing with the Stars producers, though the report comes shortly after TMZ claimed that Kaepernick may be looking to return to the spotlight and get back on TV.

Though the outlet didn’t mention a possible stint on DWTS, the site claimed that Kaepernick is allegedly looking to kick-start a possible acting career and claimed that a Hollywood casting director is looking to get in contact with him about some potential gigs.

Colin hasn’t been speaking publicly after making some very public stands, including kneeling for the U.S. national anthem before games and speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Kaepernick even denied an interview with GQ after the magazine named him Citizen of the Year earlier this month.

Dancing with the Stars Season 26 is set to debut on ABC in spring 2018.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for ESPN]