Jenelle Evans Releases A Clothing Line, Shares Thanksgiving Photos Without Jace

Jenelle Evans posted the request holiday pictures from the Thanksgiving weekend, including pictures of her family enjoying a feast at a restaurant. However, Jenelle was missing one crucial member of her family: Jace, her eldest son whom her mother, Barbara, has been taking care of for the past several years. Originally, Jenelle signed custody over to Barb due to her inability to care for her son, as she was heavily addicted to heroin at the time.

The pair have been involved in an ongoing custody dispute for several years, which has soured their relationship. They have already created a custody schedule with the court, which must have dictated that Jace would not be with Jenelle and her husband over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Still, Jenelle Evans didn’t let it dampen her mood, as she took photos with her husband, daughter, Ensley, son, Kaiser, and step-daughter, Maryssa as they dined on a traditional turkey dinner.

Barbara Evans, however, showed photos of Jace as the pair celebrated Thanksgiving at what also appeared to be a restaurant. Some fans criticized both sets of parents, asking why they don’t cook. However, some people clearly prefer not to have to prepare a meal for an entire family.

Happy Thanksgiving! My beautiful boys Jace and my son Colin having dinner in Wilmington NC A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

#HappyThanksgiving from our family to yours! Hope everyone had a great day like we did! ???????? #GobbleGobble @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 23, 2017 at 4:12pm PST

Included in Barbara Evans’ photos was a photo of Jenelle Evans’ brother Colin, whom Jenelle says she is estranged from. In her book, Read Between the Lines, Jenelle stated that her brother set their house on fire when she was very little, which caused him to be put in a group home. She did not invite him, nor her sister, Ashleigh, to her September nuptials. Also off the invite list was her mother, Barbara.

Jenelle Evans also opened up a website to sell clothing with a variety of sayings. In the store are hoodies, tees and tank tops with phrases like “Motherhoodin’,” “Kinda Don’t Care,” “Where’s My Coffee?” and “Bearded Men Only.”

Earlier this month, Jenelle Evans started her own make-up line, JE Cosmetics. While this was made fun of by several fans of Teen Mom 2, she still ended up selling out of most of her products on the first day they hit the Internet.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]