‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Comings And Goings Scoop, Recast Shockers And Big Surprises In Store

Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of November 27 tease a casting shakeup in the works on the CBS soap opera. The new face of Thorne Forrester will make his debut this week. Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) returns this week as she cooks up some drama for Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer). The Avant family exits as Thanksgiving is over. It looks like a very interesting week ahead on Bold and the Beautiful.

According to SoapHub, Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will return to Los Angeles with a plan to fight for the CEO chair. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that tension between Thorne and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be high from the start. Ridge isn’t happy his brother decides to come and try to take his Forrester position and put the moves on Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Thorne will return with a chip on the shoulder. He’s tired of being the “unlucky brother, ” and he is determined to take his rightful birthright as a Forrester.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Sheila Carter will appear on the show this week. Eric will be shocked to see her waitressing at II Giardino. He thought she left Los Angeles. It will probably send him into panic mode as he realizes that it won’t be long until she and Quinn run into to each other. During the week of December 4, Sheila and Quinn will have a heated confrontation.

Next week on #BoldandBeautiful, Thorne returns to Los Angeles from Paris. Take a sneak peek with these photos: https://t.co/2nCXOZ0neG pic.twitter.com/QOiJg3xteo — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 25, 2017

Carter, played by Lawrence Saint-Victor, will appear on Bold and the Beautiful. It isn’t clear what his storyline will entail, but it could be a legal matter for the Forrester family. Perhaps, his appearance will be tied to Eric running into Sheila at the restaurant.

Nicole, played by Reign Edward) will exit Bold and the Beautiful and she should return around Christmas time. Brad Bell teases that in the coming months, he will bring Nicole back to the show fulltime. It sounds like he’s busy casting a leading man for her.

After almost a year of waiting, the new face of Hope is here. Annika Noelle will debut as Hope in January. Kim Matula will no longer appear as Brooke and Deacon’s (Sean Kannan) daughter. Bold and the Beautiful fans hope that Hope’s return means Deacon turn up to cause trouble for Quinn.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Eric Mathon/Palais Princier/Getty Images]