Meghan Markle Or Kate Middleton: Who Is The More Powerful Celebrity Fashion Influencer?

Although royal watchers are still awaiting the official Palace Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engagement announcement, the Suits actress is already the biggest fashion influencer in the royal family.

According to the Sunday Times, Lyst, “a global fashion search engine,” creates a top 10 list of the most powerful celebrity fashion influencers and both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are on that list.

According to their top 10 list, singer Rihanna, actress Selena Gomez and model Bella Hadid are the top three. Number four on the list is Prince Harry’s intended, Meghan Markle, and Kate Middleton is number five, beating out the First Lady, Melania Trump.

The Lyst communications director Katy Lubin discussed how they determined that Meghan Markle was a bigger fashion influencer than her probable sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

“We monitored the increase in searches created by some of their most talked-about outfits.”

Lubin further explained that the “Kate effect” has been a huge influence of fashion, yet the designers that Meghan Markle has worn has changed the online search dynamics.

“The ‘Kate effect’ continues to drive demand for her chosen fashion brands, but this year we noticed outfits worn by Meghan causing unprecedented spikes in search for lesser-known labels such as Misha Nonoo, Mackage and Sarah Flint.”

Since her marriage to Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge has influenced fashion, nicknamed the “Kate effect.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Duchess Kate has been a major fashion influencer. In 2016, she brought the pill box hat and hair nets back into fashion, with her modern retro fashion looks at somber events.

Yet, unlike Kate Middleton, who has been under the scrutiny of Queen Elizabeth, American actress Meghan Markle has had the luxury of dressing however she wants due to her occupation. Could this change if she should marry Prince Harry?

[Featured Image by by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]