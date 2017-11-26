Melania Trump Recycled Pink J.Crew Shirt, Wore Jeans To Serve Lunch To The Coast Guard

Melania Trump spent Thanksgiving with her family at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but she didn’t spend her entire day lounging around. Having much to be thankful for, one would imagine, Melania Trump decided to get into the holiday spirit by giving back. The first lady spent part of her day getting her hands dirty by serving a lunch of turkey sandwiches, chips, muffins, fruit, and soda, to select members of the Coast Guard stationed in Riviera Beach.

For the occasion, Melania Trump traded in her designer clothes for a pink, checkered, flannel shirt and dark, denim jeans. The first lady also pulled hair back from her face into a low ponytail. Melania capped off her look with a navy blue baseball cap and a pair of sneakers. It’s not often that the public gets treated to the more casual side of Melania, who’s been known to have expensive taste, but as the Daily Mail points out, this isn’t the first time that she has worn this style of dress, or this particular shirt.

Melania was first photographed wearing the same, exact J. Crew shirt back in August when she visited Camp David with the president and their son, Barron. During that outing, the first lady paired the pink blouse with pink skinny jeans, according to AOL. She finished off that look with a pair of pink ballet flats.

On this most recent occasion, Melania Trump wasn’t in quite the colorful mood, as she opted to let her only pop of color be the checkered shirt, but she did appear to be in good spirits. Following the outing, the official @Flotus account posted photos of Melania and Donald talking and smiling with the service men and women

Thrilled to spend part of our Thanksgiving w the local Coast Guard station in Florida. Thank you to all members of the military who keep us safe! #HappyThanksgiving2017 pic.twitter.com/WKpDCoi2Rx — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 23, 2017

Melania Trump’s good deed comes just a couple of days after she made headlines for her attire while decorating the official white house Christmas tree. Despite being in what one would assume was a warm, comfortable room in the White House, Melania Trump was photographed hanging ornaments in a thick coat, which drew some raised eyebrows, proving that whatever she wears will continue to be a topic of discussion.

[Featured Image By Alex Edelman/Getty Images]