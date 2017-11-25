Donald Trump At Odds With Daughter Ivanka Trump Over Roy Moore Stance

President Donald Trump did not take kindly to daughter Ivanka’s sharp criticism of Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.

The New York Times reports Trump was taken aback by his daughter’s recent jab at Moore, which included the assertion there is “a special place in hell for people who prey on children.”

As the Dec. 12 general election in Alabama draws closer, Moore has been dogged by allegations he pursued sexual and romantic relationships with underage and teenage girls while he was in his early 30s.

“Do you believe this?” the newspaper reports Trump quizzed aides in the Oval Office in the wake of his daughter’s condemnation of the man who he all but endorsed for office just days later.

In his first extensive remarks on the still bubbling situation, Trump stressed that Moore has denied all the allegations and emphasized he is willing to go to almost any lengths to make certain a democrat does not win the seat once filled by attorney general Jeff Sessions.

The Moore campaign has been quick to embrace Trump’s words, touting them as “strong words of support,” while simultaneously labeling the allegations against him as politically motivated.

Recent polls have shown Democrat Doug Jones well within striking distance in the historically red state and in recent days Jones has sought to use Ivanka’s words as part of a campaign ad.

Despite all their D.C. struggles, the Washington Post reports Jared Kushner recently insisted he and his wife have no plans of pulling up stakes.

“We’re here to stay,” he said. “At the current moment, we’re charging forward.”

Kushner’s comments come as several media sites have reported that White House chief of staff John Kelly has previously discussed the idea of pushing the president’s daughter and son-in-law from the White House by the end of the year.

While Kelly has denied the reports, there’s no denying the two have endured a rocky first year as part of the administration.

With special counsel Robert Mueller pressing forward in his probe, Kushner has become a major subject of the continuing federal and congressional investigations into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia’s election meddling.

Mueller is reportedly looking into Kushner’s past contact with foreign officials as part of the probe, including at least two meetings with Russians in the days prior to Trump formally taking office.

Kushner also infamously joined Donald Trump Jr. and now indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in attending a late 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who had boasted of having damaging information on then-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

