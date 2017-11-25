‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Makes A Deal With Graham, Dina Too Much Work — What Did Jack Promise?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Graham Davis (Max Shippee) will be returning to the CBS soap opera on Thursday, November 30. The Abbotts are pretty angry with him over keeping Dina’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis hidden from them. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) expressed that he should have let them know months ago. A heated confrontation between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Graham is a sure bet.

According to Max Shippee’s Twitter post, he was on the set of Young and the Restless five weeks ago. He teased that Graham would return for another arc. Now that the Abbotts know about Dina’s diagnosis, it seems likely that he would return to fight for his inheritance.

The newest Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that a court showdown between Graham and the Abbotts may not happen. Jack assumed Dina’s caretaker role and took some time off from work. He wants to spend all his time with his mother before it’s too late and she doesn’t remember him.

After caring for his mother for a few weeks, he will discover that Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) may have been right –taking care of an elderly parent is a very tough job. She urged Jack to consider hiring a nurse or committing his mother into a long-term facility. Of course, Jack refused to discuss her idea because he wanted to handle all her care.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Graham arrives back in Genoa City and reaches out to Jack to check on Dina. He just wanted to know if she was doing okay without him. He asked if Jack would allow him to see her, stating that he has missed her. After seeing Graham and Dina together, Jack realizes that Graham, despite his faults, may be good for his mother.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that when Jack sees Graham and Dina together, he realizes that he took great care of her. Jack may decide it’s in his mother’s best interest to keep Graham around for a while. One Y&R crazy fan theory revealed that Jack could ask Graham to take care of Dina, either in the Abbott mansion or somewhere in Genoa City. Perhaps, he will require Graham stay in town if he wants to collect his inheritance that Dina promised him.

Jack could point out that the family could challenge Dina’s will. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when Dina found out she has Alzheimer’s disease, she wasn’t of sound mind. She later changed her will, leaving her estate to him. It’s pretty clear that if Jack pushes, Graham will probably agree to his terms, especially if he stands to lose his inheritance from Dina. It looks like an exciting week ahead for the Abbott family. Let’s hope Graham and Jack can strike up a deal on Dina’s care.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

