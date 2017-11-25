Kardashian-Jenner Clan Allegedly Sets Up ‘Game Plan’ On Cashing In On All Their Kids Except For One [Rumors]

Kris Jenner is already planning ahead for their brand’s future and it involves the younger generation of their clan, it has been claimed.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 62-year-old momager is keen on continuing their family’s legacy in the entertainment industry. According to the webloid, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is currently setting up a game plan for the younger members of the family.

Apparently, the famous siblings, together with their momager, are planning to cash in on all their kids, especially with the rumored babies on the way. The webloid also claimed that the Kardashian-Jenners are brainstorming on “how they’re going to brand the children.”

There were also claims that Kris is pushing to create a “group brand” instead of separate ones. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is allegedly convincing her children that it’s a good idea to put all the kids together in one brand.

“Kris said they’ve been in it together since day one so she thinks it’s a good idea to combine the kids.”

And it seems like the famous matriarch will have a hard time putting all her grandchildren together. It has been alleged that some of the famous sisters are not entirely sure if it’s a good idea.

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

The webloid claimed that Kylie, who is rumored to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby, “doesn’t want territories to be crossed.” There were claims that the Life of Kylie star has been “annoyed” that her massively successful makeup line is being linked with Kim’s KKW Beauty and doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her child.

Khloe, on the other hand, didn’t want her upcoming baby involved in the so-called game plan but was eventually convinced by Kris, it has been alleged.

The webloid claimed that the TV personality “basically guilt-tripped” her daughter saying, “how she could do that to her child — this is their legacy!”

Kicking off the new season with our 10 year anniversary special tonight!!! 9/8c on E! #KeepItKardashian #KUWTK A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

As for Rob, the gossip outlet alleged that the family has no plans on making Dream a part of the plan. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner clan didn’t want Blac Chyna “to have a piece of pie” and decided to just exclude the little tot.

So far, reps from the Kardashian-Jenner clan have yet to confirm the authenticity of such claims. Fans of the famous family will have to wait and see how the future unfolds for the younger generation of reality tv stars.

