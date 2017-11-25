Mariah Carey Cancels More Christmas Concerts Over Health Issues

Mariah Carey is taking some time off in order to focus on her health. The 47-year-old diva announced that she will cancel three more Christmas concerts after being ordered by her doctor to take it easy.

On Friday, the “Touch My Body” singer took to Instagram and confirmed that she would have to cancel three more shows due to health concerns. Apparently, Mariah is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and was forced to cancel a few scheduled concerts.

In her post, Carey revealed that she was “ordered” by her doctors to take a few days off and rest for her fast recovery. She also took the time to thank her fans for their continuous support and understanding.

“I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for!” the hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

Mariah detailed the canceled dates on her website, which includes November 27, 28, and December 1. The singer’s tour is expected to resume on December 2 at Beacon Theater in New York. It will then be followed by three shows in Europe before heading to The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

This is not the first time that Carey canceled her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour. Earlier this month, the “Heartbreaker” singer put her first few concerts on hold because of the same illness.

Previously, Mariah Carey faced controversy after parting ways with her manager Stella Bulochnikov. There were claims that the singer’s much-younger boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, was the reason behind her sudden decision.

However, sources close to the couple vehemently denied such allegations.

#mood It's been a looooong day ???? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

Following her split with Bulochnikov, Mariah is reportedly eyeing a deal with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. Apparently, the singer hopes to be under new management with the rapper’s company and get her career back on track.

According to Page Six, Carey is keen on being part of the rap mogul’s company and become the latest addition to its artists. The outlet also claimed that the songstress is looking into “cleaning house” and acquiring “legitimate people” who could help boost her career more.

However, it is worth noting though that both Mariah Carey and JAY-Z have yet to confirm the rumors.

[Featured Image by Mat Hayward/Getty Images]