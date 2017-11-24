Is Melania Trump Pregnant In 2017? Pregnancy Questions Surge As People Say Coat-Draping Fashion Hides Abs

First Lady Melania Trump has tongues wagging and fingers Googling, with Google Trends reporting a 1,600 percent increase in the rising search phrase “Melania Trump pregnant 2017.” Those who turn the query into a question – “Is Melania Trump pregnant 2017?” – have done so at a 350 percent increase in that rising search term. It’s not the first time that people have seen photos and videos of Melania and immediately turned to Google to ask if Barron Trump is about to have a little baby brother or sister on the way.

In June, Melania wore a blue dress that was designed by Michael Kors and fitted tightly at the waist, as reported by the Inquisitr. After photos circulated of Melania wearing the dress, searches such as “Melania Trump belly” and “Is Melania Trump pregnant?” began to rise more than 1,000 percent, according to Google. That same month, Melania wore $2,330 a pink dress designed by Roland Mouret, called a Sawleigh Dress. That tightly-fitted dress that Melania donned when President Donald Trump and the first lady greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook on Thursday, June 29, caused the internet to go wild with pregnancy searches again.

Now, Melania’s latest fashions have once more caused an uptick in pregnancy questions. When one types the name “Melania” into Twitter’s search engine at the moment, Twitter suggests “Melania pregnant” as one of the options that the searcher might be trying to find – indicating a popular search term. Twitter also suggests “Melania coat,” because the world wide web is in a tizzy over the way Melania has draped her coat over her shoulders lately, instead of placing her arms inside the armholes of the coat, as seen in the below photos from Melania’s Twitter account.

Preparations are underway to celebrate the holidays at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/N5qZ1NP8ez — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2017

A search for the latest tweets on Twitter commenting about the “Melania pregnant” phrase feature some people claiming that there is something weird about the photos that Melania posted to her social media accounts, showing her with a coat slung over her shoulders inside the White House. Certain social media users are theorizing that Melania could be trying to hide a pregnancy. Others are convinced that Melania isn’t pregnant and are writing about how much they love Melania bringing back the fashion of slinging a coast over the shoulders, like Melania did in the top photo above on November 21, when she stood next to President Trump and Barron as Trump pardoned the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden at the White House.

