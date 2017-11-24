iPhone X: OnePlus 5T’s Raw Power And Speed Beats Apple’s FaceID, But Is The Flagship Killer Really Better?

EverythingApplePro, a YouTube channel that tests Apple products, pitted the OnePlus 5T against the iPhone X. The results of the competition were shocking to most users but may have been incorrectly interpreted by many.

Since Apple unveiled the iPhone X, people have tried to think of ways to bypass FaceID. The innovative security system will change the way smartphones are accessed by users. Android devices have already tried to simulate a version of FaceID into their phones, one of which is the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T developed its version of FaceID named Face Unlock. According to ValueWalk, the Android device’s version of the Apple feature proved to run significantly faster when tested by EverythingApplePro. It should be noted that that iPhone X’s specs are grossly underpowered compared to the OnePlus 5T. Apple’s new flagship phone runs on only 3GB of RAM while the Android phone has 6GB to 8GB of RAM.

EverythingApplePro pitted the iPhone X against the 8GB variant of the OnePlus device. The YouTube channel, ultimately, concluded that the OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock was twice as fast as Apple’s FaceID.

However, speed doesn’t necessarily mean Apple’s FaceID is lacking or less secure. On the contrary, the iPhone X’s face recognition is unparalleled in the smartphone market right now. Even EverythingApplePro admits that Face Unlock is not as secure as FaceID.

According to BGR, Face Unlock looks for 100 identifiers to identify the user’s face. Much like FaceID, OnePlus ensures consumers that the security feature works in different environments and when there are slight changes to a person’s face as well, like if someone wore glasses. The feature can also allegedly tell whether the person it is analyzing is alive, meaning photos shouldn’t be able to bypass the system.

Compared to FaceID, however, Face Unlock is lacking. BGR speculates that the 5T’s security system can easily be hacked as it is right now. This could explain why OnePlus built a safety feature to the device which locks the phone after five failed attempts at facial recognition.

As explained by Apple in the KeyNote where the iPhone X was unveiled, FaceID utilizes several sensors to scan a person’s face. The feature has 3D aspects, using the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera to project 30,000 infrared dots to analyze a person’s face.

The iPhone X has a flood illuminator which decreases the likelihood of the security feature failing in dim or no light. FaceID also uses Apple’s revolutionary Neural Engine to study and learn slight changes in a person’s face throughout time.

The sensors, the flood illuminator, and the Neural Engine all work simultaneously when a person is using FaceID which accounts for the feature’s slower speed when compared to Face Unlock.

The extra time it takes to recognize a person’s face adds to the security of the iPhone X. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock offers all the fun of face recognition, but little of the protection the feature could provide to consumers.

EverythingApplePro’s test just proves that the facial recognition is not to be taken lightly. It is not merely a cool feature to add to the smartphone, but a revolutionary way for mobile users to keep their phones secure.

