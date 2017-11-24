‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Looks Into The Bar Fire, Suspects Dina — Jack Ready For A Battle

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will grow curious about what really started the Underground fire on Halloween night. The fire department accused Nick of starting the fire, and he’s on a mission to clear his name. Little does he know before the investigation is over, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adam) will be facing serious criminal charges, and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will go to war to protect her.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Nick did not start the fire at the Underground. At first, he believed he might have been at fault. On Halloween night, Nick was upset about his dad buying his liquor vendor. He played with several matches, throwing them to the ground. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick wondered if he accidentally started the fire.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick did not start the fire; Dina did. She came into the building, sat at the bar, spilled a bottle of liquor, and burned a picture of Brent Davis. It caused the fire and could have killed Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry), and Reed (Tristian Lake Leabu).

Nick will feel that the evidence just doesn’t add up and he will look into who else could be involved. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he will launch his own investigation and collect evidence that points to Dina.

Find out how to watch your favorite #CBSDaytime programs during the week of Thanksgiving: https://t.co/4aoj1SFEql pic.twitter.com/XeMhB3lKP1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 22, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick will uncover evidence that implicates Dina. Jack will do whatever he can to shield his mother from trouble. If Nick convinces law enforcement that Dina was the one who started the fire, she will face prison time. Jack won’t allow that to happen and would do whatever he had to protect his mother.

If it comes to a Newman versus Abbott battle, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) would take her son’s side as she has her reasons to make sure Dina paid for starting the fire.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Jack decides to go public with Dina’s Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis as a way to explain her bizarre behavior. Jack hopes it will keep his mother out of jail.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]