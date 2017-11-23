Jennifer Garner Not Neglecting Ben Affleck After Split: Still Loves Ex-Husband

Jennifer Garner has opened up about the recent finalization of her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The actress, who has rarely talked about the troubled events she has gone through as her marriage started to collapse in 2015, has made it known that getting to the point where she is today has been a work in progress.

In an intimate interview with News.com.au, Jennifer Garner reveals that she’s keeping things casual and completely normal between herself and Affleck, despite having gone through a rough patch these last few years.

Jennifer Garner had initially called off plans to divorce Ben, earlier this year, only to file the court documents again following Affleck successfully completing his treatment program for his alcohol addiction.

The Juno actress explains that regardless of what may have happened in the past, she still considers Ben to be a good friend of hers — after all, they share three beautiful children together and won’t ever want to have their split affect their kids’ lives.

While it’s been a journey to finally find herself at peace with the outcome of her marriage, Jennifer Garner says that she’s close enough with Brad to have him over for Thanksgiving dinner, adding that the actor will also be home with the family for Christmas.

Affleck, who has since moved on with Lindsay Shookus, is said to be looking forward to spending quality time with his family, and though he’s shared his ups and down with Garner, they are in a much happier place now.

We filmed #TribesofPalosVerdes on a cliff. Literally and emotionally. #comingsoon —– ????: @the_malloys A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

“I love him,” Jennifer shares to the publication, noting that the way she feels about Ben won’t change — while they are no longer romantic with one another, she doesn’t find it hard to remain on good terms with the father of her children.

In the same interview, Jennifer had admitted that she’s certainly not looking to fall in love again anytime soon. She’s happy playing the role she’s hired for in movies and putting on her mommy cap when she’s home with her kids.

The adjustment factor has been drastic for Jennifer Garner, but it seems that in the end, she’s just relieved that she can still consider Ben a close friend of hers.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]