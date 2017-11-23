Thanksgiving: Woman Raises $110,000 For Homeless Man, Spent His Last $20 Getting Her Gas

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a woman has raised over $110,000 for a homeless man. Johnny Bobbit Jr. used his last $20 to buy Kate McClure gas after she was left stranded on a deserted highway.

Kate McClure had been travelling on I-95 to meet up with a friend in Philadelphia when her car broke down at midnight.

McClure speaking to the New York Post said she was confused and had no idea on what to do when her car stopped on the deserted highway. The 27-year-old woman said she had called her boyfriend to come out and get her.

According to the New Jersey woman, Johnny Bobbit Jr. had emerged from under a bridge that he was living and promised to get her some gas. The former marine veteran told McClure to remain inside her vehicle and lock the doors while he was gone.

The 34-year-old homeless man returned about 10 minutes later with fuel, he had purchased with his last $20.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnny Bobbitt Jr. served in the Marines as an ammunition technician. He also worked as a paramedic and fireman. However, things took a turn for the worse when he fell on hard times and was rendered homeless about 18 months ago.

How a woman who ran out of gas is helping change the life of a homeless man https://t.co/5djeN6j3mj @cj_wentz @Eagles @JakeLong77 — Kate McClure (@getjohnnyahome) November 21, 2017

Despite spending his last $20 on gas, Johnny did not ask for a refund from Kate. However, she returned several times later with her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, bringing the homeless veteran cash, clothes, and food.

The couple said Johnny’s generosity to other homeless people encouraged them to want to do more for him. According to them, there was a time they dropped two Wawa gift cards and a case of water for the good samaritan and he could not wait to share the presents with his homeless friends.

Kate launched a GoFundMe campaign for the selfless man soliciting money for an apartment and vehicle. She also implored the public to cover four to six months of his expenses. Her aim was for Johnny to have somewhere to rest and clean up while he looked for a job.

“It’s almost impossible to dig himself out, if he has nobody and nothing. If we can raise enough money to set him up for a few months, where he doesn’t have to worry about where he’s going to sleep and what he’s going to eat, then he can get a job and go about his life.”

Kate’s target for Johnny was $10,000.

Need a heartwarming story before Thanksgiving? Johnny Babbitt Jr. gives Kate McClure his last $20. She finds a way to pay back the homeless man that will change his life. https://t.co/OOR5BKKy7T pic.twitter.com/FwP8GFgDTg — John Sowell (@JohnWSowell) November 23, 2017

However, in less than 12 days the campaign has already spawned over $110,000 and people are still donating. McClure who said she was not even sure they would hit the $10,000 mark revealed that her perspective towards people helping people had changed entirely.

“It has changed my entire outlook about people; my outlook about people has skyrocketed. It’s the best Thanksgiving that I’ve ever had.”

Katie and Mark are no longer looking to rent a room for Johnny for a few months; they are looking to pay for an apartment for at least a year. In fact, a woman single-handedly offered to pay for Johnny Bobbitt’s accommodation for a year. In addition, a recruiter for a tech giant has promised him a job once he settles down.

[ Featured Image by Amana Productions Inc/Thinkstock]