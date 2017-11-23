Robert Pattinson is once again a single man, having broken up with his longtime girlfriend and fiancee FKA Twigs. The Twilight actor is now being linked to singer Katy Perry, and sources claim her ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, has warned Pattinson to stay away from her.

In August, months before Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ split, he and Perry were spotted having dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Although they appeared to be with a group of people, onlookers told TMZ that the pair got super cozy and the setting of the restaurant was very romantic. According to the outlet, rumors of the two dating first came out shortly after Perry’s split from Bloom. At the time, however, Pattinson was still engaged to the British singer.

As Pattinson mends his broken heart, Perry is reportedly standing by him and supporting him. Robert Pattinson and Katy Perry have been friends for a long time and have always kept in touch with each other, E! Online reported.

A source revealed that Pattinson has been confiding in the “Swish Swish” singer and “leaning a lot” on her throughout the breakup. Although Perry is currently on her world tour, she still makes time for Pattinson and they communicate through text or FaceTime.

When Perry was going through her divorce with actor Russell Brand, Pattinson was constantly there for her. With Pattinson’s recent breakup, she wants to make sure he’s doing well.

However, Perry and Pattinson’s friendship doesn’t come without drama. A report from the National Enquirer suggested that the Grammy-nominated artist’s ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, has warned Pattinson to stay away.

According to the report, the Lord of the Rings star confronted Pattinson and “told him to back off” after news went out that he was dating Perry. Gossip Cop, however, debunked the report, saying Bloom never threatened the Lost City of Z actor. It further claimed that Pattinson and Perry were never on romantic terms and that they only went out as close friends.

Meanwhile, Pattinson is enjoying his single life. He was seen leaving Chateau Marmont with a mystery blonde over the weekend. More recently, he was photographed sightseeing in Greece, where he is promoting his latest film Good Time.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]