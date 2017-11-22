Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast For Shaming Her, Claims They’ve Had More Partners Than Her

Farrah Abraham is upset with MTV, her producers, and her Teen Mom OG co-stars after reportedly being “fake fired” by the network in regard to her ongoing involvement in the world of adult entertainment.

During a new interview, Farrah Abraham, who has been starring on MTV since the first season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009, recently opened up about moving on from Teen Mom OG after her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, demanded she stop tending to her adult opportunities.

“I responded, ‘Who the f**k are you to tell me these are my only choices in life?'” she said, according to a report by Radar Online on November 22, adding that the network has harassed her and capitalized off her sexually.

Farrah Abraham went on to accuse MTV and her producers of singling her out. As she explained, other members of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, and Amber Portwood, have continued to have sex with different partners and welcome more children with other men.

“I’m the only one with less sexual partners, children, and leading a positive lifestyle with growing businesses,” she added.

Farrah Abraham first caught fire from the Teen Mom OG production team when she released her first adult film, Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom. Then, in the years that followed, after nearly being fired from the show due to the alleged demands of her co-stars, Abraham continued to be involved in the adult industry and released a line of adult toys, as well as an erotic book series.

A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Farrah Abraham first claimed to have been fired from Teen Mom OG earlier this month on Instagram, when she accused MTV and her producers of “sex-shaming” her. A short time later, Abraham seemingly changed her story completely when she revealed that she hadn’t been fired from the show, nor had she breached her contract.

Because Farrah Abraham has said so many different things in regard to her status with MTV, it is hard to tell for sure if she has been fired or not.

To see more of Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Gary Shirley, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]