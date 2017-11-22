**Possible This Is Us Spoilers Ahead**

At this time, we are midway through season 2 of This Is Us and a lot of fans are losing patience with the character of Kate, calling her unlikeable on social media. Chrissy Metz who plays Kate Pearson in This Is Us is great in the role, but it seems that with each new clue about the past shared with viewers, Kate Pearson disappoints. And with each challenge faced, the character seems unable to make progress or rise to the occasion. All three of the characters of the Pearson children on This Is Us have suffered loss, but the character of Kate is the only one who seems to remain stagnant.

The most common place to interact with other fans about thoughts and theories of This Is Us is on social media. The biggest topic of conversation has not been about any individual character but was about the Pearson family as a whole and what went down on the night that Pearson family patriarch Jack dies.

This Is Us viewers have known since early on that Jack won’t live to see his kids make it to adulthood, and so that debate about what family drama sets Jack’s death in motion has been a major focus as fans look for clues. As the season of This Is Us progresses, what we know is that Rebecca is devastated by Jack’s death, and so are Kate, Kevin, and Randall.

Buddy TV’s Derek Stauffer shared that on This Is Us, the character of Kate Pearson has reached a point where many fans see her as unlikeable and obnoxious, calling her “a bitter pill to swallow.” Through the drama of the show, This Is Us, Kate seems to embrace victimhood more than anyone else.

“Kate has always been one of the most problematic characters for This Is Us. While Chrissy Metz has always been great in the role, she’s been given very little to do. Kate’s entire story in season 1 was about her weight. Even her relationship with Toby revolved almost solely around the pair’s waistlines.”

It seems that the writers of This Is Us only write storylines for Kate that involve the other characters tiptoeing around her, and then inevitably she has a temper tantrum where she doesn’t consider anyone else’s feelings. As much as the This Is Us writers seem to be telling the viewers to see beyond Kate’s weight struggles, they seem to have made her a prisoner of them, as there is never a Kate storyline that could happen to any other woman of a different stature.

Twitter is overloaded with fans talking about the This Is Us character of Kate and how unlikeable she has become, despite the fact that her partner Toby works overtime to prevent her meltdowns. Even after this week’s show which walked viewers through Kate’s miscarriage, fans found it hard to be sympathetic towards Kate considering how she made it all about herself, ignoring Toby’s loss.

One viewer on Twitter was angered that people were calling Kevin unlikeable when they perceive Kate as so much worse.

“I was gonna wait until the end of this episode but I just can’t. How dare you call Kevin the most unlikable character on This is Us when Kate is literally RIGHT THERE.”

Others are firmly #teamToby when it comes to Kate.

“I find the character of Kate so unlikable that all my sympathy lies with Toby.”

But many people believe that the blame is with the This Is Us writers, because if they don’t make the character of Kate (and yes, Kevin too) at least somewhat redeemable after they find out what happens to Jack, viewership will fall off.

“I hate that they make Kate such an unlikeable character.”

