‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Begs Victor Help Her Find Adam, She’s Convinced He’s Alive

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) will see someone that looks like Adam in New Orleans. She went on the trip to get away with her boyfriend, Nick (Joshua Morrow). She felt like they both needed to get away to relax and forget some of the drama they had recently endured in Genoa City. However, Chelsea spots a man that looks like her dead husband, and it sends her into a tailspin. Will she ask Victor to help her track Adam down in Louisiana?

According to Soap Central, Chelsea will meet with Victor (Eric Braeden) to ask him to help her. At first, the Young and the Restless fans believed that she needed help with her business following the GC Buzz scandal. However, it doesn’t look like the new story will negatively impact her life, so her plea to Victor has to be something else.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that if Chelsea spots someone that looks like Adam, she wouldn’t be able to let that go. She will have to investigate it and track the man down. She will want to find out for sure if the man is Adam and, if he was her husband, how he got to New Orleans.

Today on #YR, Chelsea worries about Nick's need for revenge, plus Ashley challenges Dina. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/L0M9X7rQP2 pic.twitter.com/tbehkqabJv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 5, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that last year when Adam allegedly died when the cabin exploded, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) admitted she wanted to kill him. It is possible, at least in the soap opera world, that Adam was able to get away before the cabin exploded. Perhaps he snuck away, and he decided to disappear from his family.

Adam wouldn’t disappear and leave his family behind unless he had a good reason. He fought so hard to win his wife and family back. Why would he just leave without a trace?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he may have left to give them a chance at a normal life. At this point, Adam had just escaped from prison, and he was a wanted man. Maybe, he didn’t want Chelsea to give up everything. He wanted more for his son, Connor.

If Chelsea is going to track Adam down, assuming that the man is really her husband, she will need Victor’s help. Young and the Restless fans know that he has many resources at his fingertips, and he could find out the identity of the man she spotted quickly.

It’s safe to assume that once Chelsea spots the man in New Orleans, she will become obsessed with finding him. She might be able to convince Nick to pitch in and help her find Adam. If he finds any information, will he try to keep the scoop from her?

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Nick might have a problem working with Chelsea and Victor to find Adam. He knows if she tracks Adam down, his relationship with Chelsea would be over.

