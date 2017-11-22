Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engaged! ‘Suits’ Star Moving In With Prince At Kensington; Announcement Up Next

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly already engaged and they are set to make an official announcement soon. The Suits actress has also moved out of her Toronto apartment and headed to London to be with her fiancé.

ABC News further reported that Meghan Markle has arrived in London after filming her last scenes for the American legal drama, Suits. It was confirmed that she is in London after the 36-year-old actress was spotted shopping around Chelsea yesterday.

The news station added that Markle went straight to Kensington Palace after landing in London since she will be staying with Prince Harry in his two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage home. This setup intensified suspicions that the British Prince already popped up the question and that they are moving in together.

“There are no plans for them to live separately,” one of Meghan’s friends allegedly told Us Weekly. “Meghan will move right in.”

So far, the rumors about Meghan Markle’s resignation from the Suits drama proved to be true and it was said that she did so to prepare for her royal wedding. Another source told the magazine that Prince Harry and Meghan are looking forward to a summer wedding ceremony. This means that by late June, Meghan will become Prince Harry’s bride.

“With Suits over, so is her life in Toronto, but she’s really excited about starting a new chapter with Harry,” the source said.

Exclusive! Meghan Markle has officially moved out of her Toronto home! https://t.co/AXgr58qrjR — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 21, 2017

Moreover, one of Meghan’s friends claimed that the actress has been arranged to reside in the Royal residence grounds because Prince Harry wants his girlfriend to have an easy transition. This will also give the American star some time to get settled as she prepares for her new life with the Royal family.

It was further divulged that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to announce their engagement through a television interview. They will also reveal their wedding plans after New Year 2018.

Meghan Markle reportedly moving into Kensington Palace with Prince Harry https://t.co/0VgXtiPO5S pic.twitter.com/uUzaQTiqU5 — The Root (@TheRoot) November 22, 2017

Insiders disclosed that the exclusive TV interview is really happening. In fact, they said that the couple already had their photoshoot for the broadcast. The official photo session was said to have taken place at Kensington Palace.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle will also be celebrating Christmas with Prince Harry and the rest of the Royals this year. It was reported that Queen Elizabeth sent her an invitation to a Christmas dinner at the palace. Her mother, Doria Radlan, is also expected to join her for Christmas in London.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation]