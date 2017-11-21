‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell’s Co-Stars Stunned By Suicide & Rehab Shocker

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell shocked fans when she announced, seemingly out of the blue, that she had been dealing with some very serious issues, such as suicidal thoughts, and that she would immediately be leaving her home in Michigan to check into a rehab facility to receive professional help. However, fans weren’t the only ones stunned by Catelynn’s sad news.

According to a Nov. 21 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell’s Teen Mom OG co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Farrah Abraham, were likely also very surprised by the news of the MTV reality star entering rehab. Catelynn reportedly seemed to be doing very well just weeks before announcing she was seeking treatment.

Farrah Abraham‘s mother, Debra Danielson, recently revealed that she was shocked to learn that Catelynn Lowell would be entering rehab for mental health issues, such as suicidal thoughts. Debra claimed that when she saw the Teen Mom OG star the month before her rehab stint that she looked better than ever, claiming that Catelynn was dressed well and even looked like she had lost some weight. Deb added that it seemed very much like Lowell was in a “great place” in her life. Sadly, it seems that wasn’t the case.

Danielson also says that Catelynn Lowell was interacting with her Teen Mom OG co-stars just weeks before her rehab stay, adding that she and husband Tyler Baltierra were playing beer pong with their co-stars and even looking at scrapbooks from their time on the MTV reality series, and laughing about how much everyone has changed since they started filming the show. Danielson added that she wishes Lowell nothing but “health and healing” as she seeks professional help.

Well Nova buddy is coming with me… and I'm gonna hold it close to my heart the whole time… #thiswontlast #thiswontstopme #keeptalkingmh A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Nov 17, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Catelynn Lowell says that she decided to enter rehab after she spent an entire day thinking of way to kill herself. The Teen Mom OG star shockingly added that she thought of possibly “wrapping a belt” around her neck or running her car into an electric pole. While having those thoughts, she knew she needed help, and says she is now “taking the time” that she needs to “take good care” of herself.

