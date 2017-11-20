‘Longmire’ Season 7: Is It Any Way Possible? Formal Movie Talks In Place

Spoiler Alert: This article may contain spoilers for Longmire Season 6.

Longmire has finally ended its journey on Netflix and fans got the closure they need — Malachi dead and Walt (Robert Taylor) and Vic living together. Walt hangs up his badge with daughter Cady (Cassidy Freeman) ready to take on the role of Sheriff of Wyoming. The county will always be a safe place when two great leaders — a Longmire and a Standing Bear — are taking over. Now that Season 6 is over, what’s next for fans of Longmire? Could it be possible that Season 7 will be in place?

One can’t deny that despite not getting a renewal for Season 6, Longmire maintains a loyal following. While there are fans screaming for another season or expressing their disappointment that they have just seen the last of the series, it is likely that Season 7 will never happen. It has been made clear that Season 6 was the final season; others hoped that another network will somehow give the series a new home. However, as explained by Carter Matt, it is highly unlikely since Netflix was already Longmire‘s second home after being dropped by A&E in the earlier seasons.

Still, there’s that big possibility that fans haven’t seen the last of the cast because of the Longmire movie talks that have been going around. Taylor was one who’s been generous in giving fans some updates. As previously reported, Taylor had done an interview in August in which he revealed that Longmire movies are being discussed.

Prior to the release of Longmire Season 6, Taylor once again did an interview via phone with TV Insider about the potential of Longmire movies. When asked about how he felt about Walt’s final journey on Netflix, the Australian actor admitted that the end has not really sunk in for him yet. Taylor also shared that he’ll be getting back to Santa Fe in March to “get the band back together.”

“I love this show so much, and I love the people I work with. But you never know, you never say never. There have been formal talks about doing some Longmire movies; I know that all of us would like to do it.”

Longmire Season 6 could not be the end of it all after all. The cast has agreed that Walt’s story should continue. Longmire Season 7 may be out of the question, but there’s hope for more with the movies. Still, fans should wait for an official announcement regarding this matter.

For those who don’t want to miss Robert Taylor, the actor is set to appear in a movie with Jason Statham, titled The Meg. It’s a shark movie that will premiere on Aug. 10, 2018.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]