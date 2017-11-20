Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles Royal Feud Soars To Embarrassing Heights For ‘Nervous’ Pregnant Kate?

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles have faced rumors of a royal feud for months, creating a real life version of Game Of Thrones as they reportedly push their respective husbands Prince William and Prince Charles to become king. Several new reports claim that Kate’s and Camilla’s battle has soared to new heights, becoming embarrassing for pregnant Middleton and even making her anxious.

An insider told Life & Style that pregnant Kate is feeling stressed about taking on a new royal role, even though she will have Prince William by her side.

“Kate is nervous about being the next queen of England.”

Middleton is reportedly determined to find a way to balance royal life with her family. But despite reports that the feud with Camilla Parker Bowles continues, the magazine’s source claimed that Prince William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth has already chosen the couple to be the next king and queen of England.

Camilla Parker Bowles Fumes Over Game Of Thrones Battle With Kate Middleton

Gossip Cop pointed out that Life & Style has previously claimed that Kate and William are the next royal rulers of England. The alleged announcement occurred in the wake of a rumored battle with Camilla.

“The announcement from her royal highness only came after an epic Game of Thrones-type battle with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla [Parker Bowles].”

Camilla reportedly was furious when she learned that Charles is so unpopular with the public that Queen Elizabeth had chosen William and Kate.

Kate Middleton Humiliated By Camilla Parker Bowles?

Parker Bowles took action when she learned about the rumored choice of Middleton and her husband over Camilla and Charles, giving Kate a call to vent her anger, said the source.

“Kate was taken aback. She was really embarrassed.”

The insider claimed that Middleton told Parker Bowles that she’s not the one to make the ultimate decision, even saying that regardless of how much Charles and Camilla try to fight to win, “they are going to have accept it.” However, Gossip Cop denied that the decision has been made.

Reporting on the rumors of a battle between Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton, Yahoo also reported that Queen Elizabeth has not yet chosen between the team of William and Kate or Camilla and Charles. But the speculation that she will rule in favor of Middleton and her husband is causing even more drama, according to the Woman’s Day source quoted by Yahoo.

Camilla Parker Bowles Orders Prince Charles To “Man Up”

Based on the newest rumors, Queen Elizabeth probably will abdicate and give her powers to Prince William and Kate Middleton within just months. Those reports have infuriated Parker Bowles, according to the insider.

“Kate would still be pregnant when she becomes Queen. [Camilla Parker Bowles is] fuming.”

Camilla is furious that Kate and Prince William will be the winners rather than Prince Charles, explained the source. Consequently, Parker Bowles reportedly issued her marching orders to Charles.

“Camilla has told Charles to ‘man up and fight.’ [Parker Bowles] has told him it was his destiny to be on the throne,” added the source.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre on 24th November. pic.twitter.com/vwNy7gW6w9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 17, 2017

Middleton reportedly is pleading innocent, insisting that she didn’t orchestrate the alleged triumph of Prince William behind closed doors. But the allegations that Camilla is blaming Kate and feuding with her have been ongoing since August. An insider claimed at the time that a feud was escalating, with Parker Bowles furious about the situation and using Middleton as her scapegoat.

Kate Middleton, Prince William Steal Camilla Parker Bowles’ Spotlight?

Adding to the rumors, Queen Elizabeth held what was described as a “trial coronation’ for Prince William and his wife recently. She reportedly made sure that the spotlight was on the couple rather than Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Middleton reportedly looked “nervous” but gorgeous, attired in a soft pink gown and a pearl tiara that had belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana. But Kate may not have a choice if Queen Elizabeth does choose Prince William, even though she is busy raising two children under age five and expecting her third baby.

As for whether Middleton’s stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles feels any sympathy for pregnant Kate, the insider described Camilla as “less than impressed at the turn of events.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]