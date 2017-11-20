‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Mackenzie And Ryan Edwards Get Married, Again

Love was in the air this weekend for a pair of lovebirds on Teen Mom OG, as stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards were married this weekend. This was not the first wedding for Ryan and Mackenzie, but it was the wedding they have been dreaming about.

According to E! News, the two had secretly tied the knot back in May in Tennessee. This secret wedding took place right before Ryan headed to rehab. The ceremony was actually shown on the season six finale of Teen Mom OG. For that ceremony in Tennessee, Ryan’s parents were able to attend, but his ex Maci Bookout and their nine-year-old son Bentley did not attend.

The Hollywood Gossip reported how bad things had gotten for Ryan before entering rehab. In that finale episode, they reported that Ryan had gotten so high while driving to the ceremony that he was falling asleep behind the wheel. Mackenzie did not tell Ryan to pull over, however. Instead, she turned off the cameras and asked him if he had taken Xanax, again.

Time has passed and it looks like the happy couple was finally able to exchange vows at another “original, intended” wedding ceremony yesterday. Ryan and Mackenzie had the wedding ceremony in a church on Saturday, according to E! News and Mackenzie confirmed the wedding was happening this week.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it.”

Mackenzie did go on to say that Bentley did not know that her and his dad were already married. She believed that Maci would be attending the wedding, as Maci invited them to her wedding. Maci and Taylor McKinney tied the knot in 2016 and they shared two-year-old daughter Jayde and one-year-old son Maverick.

Fam Bam Thank Ya Ma’am! ???? A post shared by Mackenzie Edwards (@mack.edwards21) on Nov 11, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

As far as the happy couple goes, Mackenzie also has a son named Hudson from a previous relationship. Now that Ryan and Mackenzie are officially married, they want to focus on their boys and becoming a family.

“Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It’s about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it’s also about us becoming a family.”

After the wedding, Ryan, Mackenzie, and their guests celebrated at a reception in a converted warehouse-type space. Let’s hope Ryan did not celebrate too much.

Teen Mom OG returns with new episodes on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Mackenzie Standifer/Instagram]