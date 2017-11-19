Selena Gomez To Walk AMAs Red Carpet With Justin Bieber — Making Romance Official After Reuniting

Selena Gomez is said to be considering the idea of walking the American Music Awards red carpet with Justin Bieber by her side.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple has been back together for just over a month now, and while they have been quite affectionate out in public, they have still tried to keep their romance as private as possible.

Selena and Justin have both avoided talking about one another to photographers and other media outlets, showing signs that they definitely don’t want to feel like people are intruding in their thing they have going for themselves.

As previously reported, Selena Gomez is taking her reconciliation with Justin very seriously. She wants this to be the last time they get back together after a split, and from what’s been gathered she’s determined to keep things the way they have been going as of late.

So it’s making the singer question whether walking the red carpet with the Biebs is the right move forward.

Of course, Selena Gomez wants to flaunt her relationship and let it be known that she is back with Justin, but she’s also thinking about what it could do after the event — the reaction from fans and the chaos of photographers finding another reason to follow their every move.

sunday. AMAs. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

Sources tell Hollywood Life that, with the way things are looking, Selena Gomez will walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, but her mind is constantly changing, so fans won’t know until she actually shows up to the event.

Seeing that the AMAs are in Los Angeles this year, Justin will definitely be there to support his girlfriend, who will be performing, but in what could possibly be an attempt to remain off the radar, he may not even be sitting in the audience and instead watch the show backstage.

Blindly I am following, break down these walls and come on in A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Since reconciling, Selena Gomez and her beau have managed to keep a tight bond between one another, having gone to church on a regular basis and reportedly made religion and their faith a huge part of their lives.

It’s even said that Selena Gomez plans on purchasing a home with Bieber in the following weeks.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]