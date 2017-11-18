‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Could A Jonathan Jackson Return Be In The Works?

General Hospital has been welcoming back plenty of familiar faces lately. The ratings are climbing with the characters’ return to Port Charles. Things have been incredibly chaotic, and some fan-favorites are hopefully returning in the future. The soap world can be hard to navigate if you aren’t used to working in it. Returns can also be complicated if there is another show involved. Lucky Spencer has been on and off General Hospital for years. Jonathan Jackson is a fan-favorite, but Greg Vaughan also did the role justice. Lucky’s presence is missed in Port Charles, and a chance for him to return would be welcomed.

It was just announced that Nashville was canceled after the current season airs. Jonathan Jackson has been airing on it since it began six seasons ago. General Hospital fans have been hoping he would make a return as Lucky Spencer, especially given the current circumstance with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and the tale of two Jasons. According to Soap Hub, Jonathan Jackson could return to General Hospital if it were up to fans. They have missed him on the show and now, there is no reason standing in his way. While the cancellation of Nashville is sad for viewers, it is a step in in the right direction for General Hospital fans.

There are several storylines that would fit Lucky Spencer. Both Laura (Genie Francis) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) are in Port Charles. General Hospital was once heavily focused on the Spencer clan, and now, they seem to have fallen by the wayside. Elizabeth needs someone in her corner, someone who will be impartial. Having Jonathan Jackson back on the General Hospital scene would be amazing for both fans and the actors. Steve Burton and Jackson have a friendship that has lasted through the decades.

Nothing has been talked about on an official capacity, but General Hospital fans are hopeful Jonathan Jackson may make a return as Lucky Spencer. He has been out of the role for a long time but has expressed an endearment for it in the past. Nashville will end with Season 6, but Jonathan Jackson’s career isn’t even close to being finished. With possibilities all over, Jackson could end up anywhere in 2018.

[Featured Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images]