‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Lilley Returns As Theresa, Talks Coming ‘Home,’ And Hallmark Projects

Days of our Lives spoilers confirm that actress Jen Lilley is returning to the NBC soap as fan favorite character Theresa Donovan. Lilley announced the big news on Friday, and fans immediately began to show their excitement over Theresa’s big return. However, they did have some questions surrounding Jen’s decision to come back to the show.

According to a Nov. 17 report by Soap Opera Digest, Jen Lilley is thrilled to be back at Days of our Lives. Lilley has expressed interest in returning to the soap in the past, and even revealed that she would love to keep coming back and forth the way Eileen Davidson has as Susan Banks and Kristen DiMera. Jen added that she would have been really hurt if DOOL wanted to recast the role without calling her and asking her to return first, revealing that the soap is like a second home to her.

“I would be devastated if they recast the character without calling me first. In a perfect world, I would keep playing Theresa, just like how Eileen Davidson has played Kristen. I would come back and do some arcs. That would be amazing. I know they say never say never, but if I were ever on a soap, it would be DAYS, because that’s really where I found a home.”

Meanwhile, Jen Lilley took to her social media accounts to interact with the excited Days of our Lives fans after announcing her big return. Some fans wondered if Theresa would be staying for the long haul, and if she would continue the other projects she’s been busy with since leaving DOOL, such as her Hallmark movies.

Lilley hasn’t stated how long Theresa Donovan will be back in Salem, but Days of our Lives fans are hoping that she will return for good, or at least for the foreseeable future. Recently, one DOOL fan pointed out that it would be nice for Theresa’s love, Brady Black, to find out that she did not betray him like all the other women in his life, but that she left to protect him. “Awww! What a great point,” Lilley replied to the fan via Twitter. Jen also revealed that she can’t wait to hang out with actress Marci Miller, who took over the role of Abigail Deveraux after Lilley left the show.

Meanwhile, Jen Lilley also excited her fans when she revealed that she would be able to work on other projects such as Hallmark movies while also portraying Theresa Donovan on Days of our Lives. When asked if there would be a sequel to her Hallmark movie A Dash Of Love, the actress replied, “never say never.”

It seems that Days of our Lives viewers are more excited than ever to watch the show, which appears to be on an upswing after bringing back characters like Theresa and Will Horton, as well as dramatic storylines like shootings, brainwashing, and returns from the dead.

Jen Lilley is said to be returning to Days of our Lives as Theresa Donovan in late spring 2018.

