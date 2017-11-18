‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jordan Exposes Hilary, Marah Dumps Devon & Scott And Abby Target Victoria

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, November 21, reveal that Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) will come up with a plan to expose Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan). He will give her a taste of her own medicine by revealing one of her dirty secrets. He will ask the Hilary Hour viewers if they know that Hilary Curtis isn’t really her name.

According to Soap Central, Hilary’s birth name is Ann Turner, so it’s likely that Jordan will go that route. He could add some juicy tidbits on some of the shady schemes Hilary has pulled over the years. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest she will come out of this okay, but Jordan will get her attention.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) will decide that her sister, Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) reign on top has to come to an end. She will instruct Victoria not to get too comfortable in the COO chair because it won’t be long until she screws up at Newman Enterprises and their dad tosses her out.

Abby and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) chat about Victoria, and she mentions that she needs help to bring Victoria down a few notches. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Scott agrees to help her.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott and Abby will not always get alone and they will probably bicker and argue. However, they have learned how to co-exist, and Abby believes he can help her dethrone her sister.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will deliver some bad news to Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). She will blurt out that she isn’t sure if she should be his girlfriend anymore. Devon will inquire why she thinks they shouldn’t see each other anymore. Perhaps, he will assume that she is jealous of Hilary. She will advise him that her heart isn’t in it anymore and she thinks it’s best if they break up.

It’s unlikely that she will admit her feelings for Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). She will probably say that she wants him to be happy. She may say that he deserves more than she can give him. They should call it quits on Tuesday’s episode.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

