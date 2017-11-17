WWE News: Latest On The Undertaker Appearing At Survivor Series

Over the past couple of weeks, the Survivor Series card has become very intriguing. At first, the champion vs. champion concept was filled with matches that did not make sense, particularly from the standpoint of two heels competing against each other. The initial card was Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal, The Miz vs. Baron Corbin, and Alexa Bliss vs. Natalya. To many, those respective matches did not have anyone to root for, with perhaps the exception of Brock Lesnar, since each is one of the top heels of their represented brand.

During the past few episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, many elements have changed. For instance, Sheamus & Cesaro, Charlotte Flair, and AJ Styles have all won championships, shifting the direction of the originally scheduled matches. To many in the WWE Universe, the current card is a stark improvement from the previous one. Especially, the match between Lesnar and Styles, and the additions on Team Raw of Kurt Angle and Triple H, along with the Team SmackDown Live additions of Shane McMahon and John Cena. In addition to these exciting factors, there has also been discussions of The Undertaker possibly appearing at the event to compete. This would add even more suspense to the loaded card scheduled for Sunday.

Update On The Undertaker Possibly Appearing At Survivor Series

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there should be no expectation of the Undertaker appearing at the Survivor Series event. Right now, the card is so stacked, it may shroud an Undertaker appearance since there are so many other factors on the show. Moreover, since this would be Undertaker’s first appearance after being seemingly retired by Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, WWE wants to make his next appearance look grand.

Right now, Undertaker is indeed scheduled to appear at the 25th Anniversary of Raw on January 22, 2018. While it is simply scheduled as an appearance as of now, it could be a launchpad to a possible WrestleMania match in New Orleans. Although the sendoff following his match against Reigns was a great way to end his in-ring career, Undertaker always adds a unique element to WrestleMania, and he may not be done just yet.

