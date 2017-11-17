‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Is Alive, Kristen DiMera Drops Bombshell

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Kristen DiMera is on her way back to Salem, and it looks like she could be bringing some shocking news with her. Kristen will reportedly drop a bombshell on Sami, Will, and everyone else in the near future, but what does it mean for the soap?

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Soap Hub, Kristen DiMera will cause some major trouble during her time back in Salem. As DOOL fans already know, Kristen has been at the center of many scandals and a lot of drama whenever she pops up in Salem, or interacts with one of the characters. Now, she’ll be back, and her fingerprints will be all over the situation with Will Horton. However, Kristen may also bring other huge news during her stint on the soap.

Rumors are flying that when Kristen DiMera finally does leave Salem again she’ll do so in a dramatic fashion. Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Kristen will allude to the fact that EJ DiMera is actually still alive before taking off yet again. DOOL viewers know that Kristen is the person who injected EJ’s corpse with the mystery substance, that fans now know to be the key to resurrection, shortly after his death.

According to the report, in a scene were Kristen DiMera is in fake EJ’s bedroom at Susan’s home, she’ll laugh to herself and talk out loud about what Susan would do if she only knew EJ was actually still alive. Days of our Lives fans will likely go crazy for this news, and be speculating on it until the storyline is resolved.

Meanwhile, if anyone knows what happened to EJ it would likely be Kristen. Of course, she won’t be telling anyone what she knows about Stefano’s son, and she’ll likely disappear before Sami or anyone else can get much out of her. However, if she gives Sami hope that her husband is still out there somewhere, it could lead her to leave Salem again on continue to search for him.

Rumors that EJ DiMera may be making his way back to Days of our Lives have been swirling for the past year. While evidence has been mounting that perhaps the soap may bring the character back, it doesn’t seem likely that actor James Scott will be reprising the role. Recently, a blind item began circulating online, revealing that one of the daytime soaps was looking to recast a major character who’s been out of the picture for a few years. While there are many possibilities, DOOL fans can’t help but wonder if EJ may be that character.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]