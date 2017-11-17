Meghan Markle Is Moving Her Dogs To London, Likely To Live With Prince Harry After ‘Suits’ Season 7 Wraps Up

Meghan Markle is reportedly moving her two pet dogs to London. This latest report adds fuel to growing speculation that the actress is set to begin living with Prince Harry once she wraps up filming of Suits Season 7.

Bogart and Guy, the two dogs have been living with Meghan Markle at her home in Canada, where she films her television series. She is reportedly very close to her dogs, and when she is away, she finds time to FaceTime with them.

A source tells the Sun that the Suits actress has now started the process of sending her two dogs, who she treats like her babies, to London. This move of Meghan Markle is being seen as a “clear sign” that she will be moving in with Prince Harry fairly soon. The source says that it is the “clearest hint” that the American actress sees her “future living in London with Harry.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in the summer of last year, and if tabloid reports are to be believed, the two are already engaged and are waiting for the actress to complete filming of Suits before making an official announcement. And if the two are not already engaged, they might get engaged by the end of the year, according to reports. However, earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported, citing a source with contacts in the palace, that the engagement might not be announced before April.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third child is due in April of 2018, and according to the source, “there won’t be any announcement until at least after Kate has had her baby.” The source also said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might want to live together for at least a year before taking their relationship to the next level.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has reportedly told her Suits bosses that Season 7 would be her last season, and she would not be returning for a potential Suits Season 8. Meghan Markle, who plays Rachel Zane, has been an integral part of the show since Season 1. Deadline recently broke the news that Meghan Markle, along with her co-star Patrick J. Adams, is quitting the series.

Patrick J. Adam’s character Mike Ross and Rachel Zane are engaged on the show, and the on-screen couple is set to tie the knot in the second installment of Suits Season 7. Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams recently filmed a wedding scene in a hotel in Toronto.

