WWE Rumors: ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Results Spoilers & Match Winners Given By Match Odds?

Have the WWE Survivor Series 2017 results spoilers possibly been given away for match winners this Sunday? For each and every pay-per-view, odds are released for who the favorites and underdogs are to win each match are. That included WrestleMania 33 back in April, as well as recent events like the SmackDown PPV Hell in a Cell and the Raw brand’s TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. Now, the recently-released WWE Survivor Series betting odds may tell the story of the winners, losers, and those eliminated at Sunday’s big pay-per-view. Keep in mind that some potential WWE Survivor Series spoilers could follow in this report.

Over at the Paddy Power betting site, the initial odds for major Survivor Series 2017 matches have been published. So far, they have three major “Champion vs. Champion” bouts listed, a few tag team matches, and of course, the traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches for the card. While the odds aren’t always indicative of who will win or lose, they tend to fall on the right side a majority of the time. They’re also likely to shift just ahead of the event based on “insiders” or wise bettors who may have figured out something based on backstage news.

In the singles matches, The Miz (4 to 6) is favored to defeat Baron Corbin (11 to 4) after their online war of words has been entertaining fans for several weeks now. The two matches which were updated over the past few weeks are the men’s and women’s championship bouts. Alexa Bliss (8 to 11) is a small favorite to defeat Charlotte (even odds) in their match, which shows this could go either way. As far as AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar, “The Beast” is favored to win, as expected. Brock has odds of 2 to 9, while Styles is an 11-to-4 underdog.

How about those two tag team matches? One of the matches features the respective champions from each brand. SmackDown Live‘s The Usos carry odds of 4 to 9 as favorites to defeat Raw‘s Sheamus and Cesaro (13 to 8). In the huge matchup pitting The Shield against The New Day, it’s the trio of Reigns, Rollins, and Ambrose that are favorites. The Shield is listed at 1 to 3, with New Day at 2 to 1 odds.

When it comes to the two 5-on-5 elimination matches, it looks like fans may see a split result this weekend. The latest odds have the women’s Team Raw at 1 to 2 odds, compared to Team SmackDown at 6 to 4 odds. On the men’s side of things, it’s Team SmackDown that is the favorite with odds of 4 to 6 compared to 11 to 10 odds for Team Raw.

With the women’s match, it’s possible anything goes, but is there any reason to believe that Asuka wouldn’t be among the survivors for Team Raw? She’s still yet to lose a match and this would be another statement for her resume leading towards an eventual championship match. The women made their early statement with the backstage invasion on SmackDown this past week.

For the men’s match, most “smart” fans are already expecting the finish could include a combination of Triple H, Shane McMahon, and Kurt Angle to set the stage for a future WrestleMania 34 match. Keep in mind that Kurt Angle’s job is on the line, so a Triple H doublecross to oust him from the Raw General Manager position isn’t out of the question. There’s also the possibility of a Jason Jordan run-in which costs Angle his spot or the win.

As reported by WWE Leaks, it seems many of these odds have already changed up some. That’s important to keep an eye on as the pay-per-view gets closer, as those favorites and underdogs are subject to change more. For example, Baron Corbin and New Day were originally the favorites to win their matchups, but that has changed.

WWE’s Survivor Series 2017 arrives on Sunday, November 19 from Houston, Texas with a start time of 7 p.m. Eastern Time on WWE Network and cable providers.

