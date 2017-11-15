‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Defends Paul, But Will Horton Secret Could Be Too Much To Forgive

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal someone will lash out at Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). It has to do with him keeping the secret regarding Will Horton (Chandler Massey) being alive. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) will defend his former partner, but that doesn’t mean the deed is forgiven. Is there any hope for “PaulSon” or are they over for good?

Just when everyone gave up on Will Horton being alive, Paul saw him working at a bar. Instead of telling the others about it, he kept it a secret. It wasn’t for a malicious reason, he just got scared. He couldn’t get past the fear that finding Will could mean losing Sonny forever. Even though he did eventually confess, Sonny was angry and stormed out of the hospital.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that when someone verbally attacks Paul, Sonny will come to his rescue. He will defend the man he was going to marry. Paul is appreciative and thanks him for speaking up on his behalf. However, Sonny Kiriakis makes it perfectly clear that his betrayal has not been forgotten, nor forgiven.

That isn’t the only obstacle that stands between them. Will Horton is alive, but can’t remember anything prior to the resurrection. Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) filled his head with all kinds of lies. He finds out that same week the truth, but that only makes things more confusing. Now, not only does he realize everything he believed was a lie, but still can’t remember his real life.

She Knows interviewed Christopher Sean, Freddie Smith, and Chandler Massey at the Days Of Days event. It was stated that Will’s mind is a blank slate. Due to him not remembering Sonny, the relationship is gone.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that several attempts will be made to help Will. Sonny’s kiss didn’t jog any memories. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will try, but it sounds like she might not be successful. Even though Will does get a small spark when seeing Ari, he still won’t recall anything.

Just because Will can’t remember Sonny doesn’t mean “WilSon” is over forever. They could get to know each other again and build a new romance. There is also the chance that Sonny might forgive Paul, and they could go ahead and get married. Freddie Smith hinted that Sonny will have two men fighting over him. That seems to indicate that Will either gets his memories back or follows his heart despite his amnesia. It also gives “PaulSon” fans hope that there might be a chance for Paul and Sonny to reconcile.

To find out what happens with the three characters, keep watching Days Of Our Lives weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]