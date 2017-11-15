Khloe Kardashian Shows No Sign Of Baby Bump As She Shares Full-Body Photo

Fans are now wondering if Khloe Kardashian is truly pregnant after recent photos surfaced.

The 33-year-old shared a full-body image over the weekend that has some wondering where her baby bump is hiding, or if she’s even pregnant.

Khloe attended Kim Kardashian’s lavish baby shower this past weekend as the elder sister is expecting a baby via surrogate. However, it’s not Kim who has people talking this time.

Instead, Khloe is making headlines over the fact she looks as thin as ever in the short blue dress she wore to the shower.

Kardashian was sure to post the image to her social media amid rumors she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the spring. One source, The Sun, is stating the couple is expecting a son in March or April.

This would put Khloe around the five month mark of pregnancy, which means she would likely have some sort of baby bump. But there’s no sign of a growing belly in Kardashian’s latest image.

In fact, one fan commented on Khloe’s photo asking if she really is expecting a baby as there’s no sign in the recent post.

“Are you having a baby? We just wanna know.”

???? Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three ???? #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

TMZ also reported on Khloe’s alleged pregnancy as the site states there was no evidence of a bump in her photo from Kim’s baby shower.

However, the article then claims Kardashian looked pregnant as she was out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday. TMZ states Khloe wasn’t able to hide her pregnancy, even with an over-sized sweater.

“A dressed-down Khloe pulled up to an L.A. studio Tuesday, and her growing baby bump was visible… even through a pretty hefty sweater.”

The article does mention the fact Kardashian did not appear pregnant— not even five months pregnant— in her baby shower attire.

“It’s a stark contrast from the image she posted from sister Kim’s baby shower just this past weekend when there seemed to be no trace of her rising bun in the oven.”

While plenty of unnamed sources reportedly close to the Kardashians have stated Khloe is indeed expecting, the reality star has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors.

Many Kardashian fans know Khloe has been very vocal about wanting a family of her own and about her struggles with fertility.

The Mirror UK reported Kardashian is waiting to announce her pregnancy once she and Thompson are engaged. However, Radar Online has stated Khloe is going to reveal her baby bump on the family’s annual Christmas card.

Until a member of the Kardashian family confirms or denies the rumors, it seems the baby news is hopeful speculation at this point.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]