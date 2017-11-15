Blac Chyna, Playboy Carti Dating: Couple Taking Romance To ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’?

Blac Chyna is dating Playboy Carti, it has been alleged.

The couple, who has been spotted out and about for the past couple of weeks, has remained rather quiet about their status as a pair, but sources are now claiming that Chyna is definitely seeing the rapper.

In fact, Blac and Carti have gotten so close to one another that he was even spotted arriving at the birthday party of the former stripper’s daughter, Dream.

While their relationship is still fairly new, Blac Chyna is said to be in love with Carti, whose music she has been a fan of for well over a year now.

As far as their future together, it’s also being noted that producers for Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood have approached Chyna to document her everyday life for reality television in what would be a lucrative million-dollar deal.

During her interview with Wendy Williams last week, executive producer and creator, Mona Scott-Young, admitted to having been in talks with Blac Chyna in the hopes that the socialite would sign on for the forthcoming series.

It’s unclear whether or not Blac Chyna is considering the idea, but given that there’ll be a lot of money involved, there’s a chance the 29-year-old would certainly show some kind of interest in making appearances in several episodes.

It also shouldn’t be forgotten that Blac Chyna is currently suing several members of the Kardashian family for blocking her reality show with Rob Kardashian, which ultimately came to an abrupt end following the endless fights and arguments the former couple was getting into.

Blac, however, is blaming Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for the cancellation and thinks she’s entitled to an income that she would’ve made by continuing with the show’s second series.

Joining Love & Hip Hop for someone like Blac Chyna wouldn’t seem so bad after all, especially when considering how the mother-of-two has been working on a rap album that she plans to debut sometime next year.

Chyna has been teasing the release of her first single for several weeks now, and from what’s been gathered, the likes of French Montana and Rae Sremmurd are all said to be featured on the project.

