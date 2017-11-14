Tamra Judge Discussed Her Relationship With Daughter Sidney During The ‘RHOC’ Season 12 Finale

Tamra Judge was seen getting ready to attend her oldest daughter’s high school graduation during last night’s Season 12 finale of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and during the show, she opened up about their strained relationship.

Although the reality star’s 18-year-old daughter, Sidney Barney, has requested on many occasions that her mother not speak of her on the show or in public, Tamra Judge continues to defy her wishes, and last night, she broke down during a conversation with her son, Ryan Veith.

“Being able to make these baby steps with my daughter is a huge deal to me. Being able to see her graduate and to see her grow up, a step of her life, means the world to me,” she said through tears, according to a report by Radar Online on November 14.

According to Tamra Judge, she was quite nervous getting ready for the event and wished that she had been able to get ready with her teenage daughter. While she admitted that attending the graduation was a step in the right direction for the two of them, she wasn’t quite satisfied with having to meet her daughter at the event, which she attended with her father, Simon Barney. That said, she noted that she was happy to be seated in the stands as her daughter walked the stage and accepted her diploma.

That’s a wrap. Season 12 reunion A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Oct 27, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

Although Tamra Judge’s presence at Sidney Barney’s graduation may have been a step in the right direction, they quickly took a big step backward after Judge shared a series of images from the event with her many fans and followers online.

After Tamra Judge’s social media photos post, Sidney Barney took to her father’s Facebook page to slam her mother for continuing to discuss their relationship publicly after she repeatedly asked her not to, and judging by this latest development, Judge and her daughter won’t be reconciling anytime soon.

Following Tamra Judge’s split from Simon Barney, she went on to marry Eddie Judge.

To see more of Tamra Judge, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]