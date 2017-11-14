‘General Hospital’ Vet Vanessa Marcil Reveals Exciting News On Social Media

Vanessa Marcil has been a fan-favorite General Hospital star for decades. She has been off and on the show for years, connected to both Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan). It has been three years since Vanessa made an appearance on General Hospital, but rumors recently circulated she could be returning. Marcil teased exciting news a few weeks ago on social media. Fans immediately began wondering if she would land in Port Charles, but it looks like that will not be the case.

For a long time, Vanessa Marcil has only shared her love’s initials, MC. After living a very public life in her earlier years, she chose to remain private in recent years. After teasing news a few weeks ago, General Hospital fans have finally found out what the fuss was all about. According to Soap Opera Digest, Vanessa Marcil is expecting her first child with MC. She shared the news on social media yesterday evening. This is incredibly exciting news for the former General Hospital star and MC. She revealed that after suffering six miscarriages, she will be a mother again. Details surrounding the pregnancy were not given out yet, but fans have been congratulating Vanessa since she posted the announcement.

This news is incredibly personal for Vanessa Marcil. She is excited to share with her fans and now, her family will be growing. Marcil shares a son with her ex, Brian Austin Greene. Kassius is 15 now, and the two met while filming Beverly Hills, 90210. This journey is something she has been hoping for, and now, her “OPM” (our precious miracle) is going to be a reality for the couple who has suffered many losses. After losing her father this year, this moment is bittersweet.

It’s baby time. After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM ???? ????????#MadHappy A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Nov 13, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

The baby news likely means Vanessa Marcil will not be returning to General Hospital. She was rumored to be Oscar’s (Garren Stitt) mom, but it looks like that may be tied to Tamara Braun’s return instead. This will disappoint fans, but many are excited about her new journey. After seeing how badly she wanted to have another child and suffering six losses, Marcil is focusing on the blessings in her life. General Hospital will be there in the future if she should decide to return as Brenda Barrett.

[Featured Image by Ben Horton/Getty Images]