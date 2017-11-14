Javi Marroquin Accused Of Stooping Low And Being ‘Mad Fake’ After Friendship With Jenelle Evans

Javi Marroquin has been in the spotlight for years as he started dating Kailyn Lowry while she was filming Teen Mom 2. The two started dating and they eventually got married and had a son together. But their marriage turned out to be toxic for Kailyn, who decided it would be best for her to leave the relationship behind. She filed for divorce and while Marroquin was devastated by her decision, he respected her wishes to get divorced. Marroquin tried to get her back and he was determined to make it work, even after filming Marriage Bootcamp with her. After divorcing, Javi decided he wanted to date Briana DeJesus, who is now a part of the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Apparently, Marroquin’s decision to date Briana has changed him a bit. On Twitter, it sounds like the two are bonding with Jenelle Evans. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now being slammed as he exchanged a few words with Jenelle and Briana. The three were talking about hanging out one weekend and possibly going on a vacation together. Fans were surprised that Javi would talk to Jenelle, as Evans had been the outcast of the Teen Mom 2 group.

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

“I told David how you lost your phone and flight, that’s crazy! Dedication tho,” Jenelle wrote to Javi after he suggested that they go on a vacation together with David Eason and Briana DeJesus, to which Briana added, “He over slept and left his phone on top of my car and didn’t notice til I drove off.. It was a crazy weekend lmfaoooo.”

It sounds like they are bonding over their roles on Teen Mom 2 and spending some time together. They are often filming the show at the same time, but because they are in different states, they don’t get to see one another. This could be why they are planning a vacation together. However, fans were not pleased with Marroquin’s decision to spend time with Jenelle and David Eason. Over the past couple of weeks, Eason has been labeled an abuser and he has been accused of abusing children. Fans are wondering why Javi Marroquin would want to spend time with Jenelle and David.

“Never thought Kailyn Lowry would be the one looking like a rose in this sh*t-fest. Wtf is wrong with Javi?!” one person wrote on Twitter after watching the exchange, while others added, “Didn’t think Javi would stoop so llllooowww,” and “Since when is Javi Marroquin cool with Jenelle Evans, mad fake.”

What do you think about people’s reactions to Javi Marroquin spending time with his Teen Mom 2 co-star? Are you surprised that he is open to hanging out with his co-stars, no matter what the media or press say about them?

[Featured Image by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv]