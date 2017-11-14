Kim Kardashian 75-Lb Weight Loss Envied By Kourtney? Kardashian Turns To Same Ketogenic Diet Plus Broth Fast

Kim Kardashian has been the leader of the pack when it comes to weight loss among the Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters. Using a ketogenic diet to shed 75 pounds, Kim has shared her meals and weight loss success with fans. Is Kourtney Kardashian so envious that she wants to outdo her sister by combining the keto diet with the most drastic weight loss plan of all? Kourtney has shared her new approach, alternating the ketogenic diet with fasting.

Kourtney Kardashian Weight Loss Plan Copies Kim Kardashian’s Keto Diet?

As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Kardashian has been flaunting her 75-pound weight loss from a ketogenic diet on Instagram and during red carpet appearances. Kardashian has credited the Atkins-style keto diet for her success, with her meals including protein such as chicken, healthy fats such as olive oil, and non-starchy vegetables such as broccoli.

Kourtney recently went public with her own low-carb diet, and it sounds like an extreme version of the ketogenic weight loss plan that Kim uses. The mom of three revealed that she has created her own detox diet that eliminates several food groups. In addition, Kourtney made her diet even more challenging by putting herself on a weekly fast.

While Kardashian enjoys dairy such as butter on her vegetables and cream in her coffee, Kim’s sister shared that her “detox” keto diet cuts out dairy as well as gluten, reported the Independent.

“In addition to shunning most fruits and carbohydrates, [Kourtney Kardashian] also steers clear of gluten and dairy.”

For lunch and dinner, Kardashian enjoys protein such as turkey and vegetables such as cauliflower. Following her dinner, Kourtney goes on a short fast of 14 to 16 hours prior to eating breakfast.

Kourtney Kardashian Allows One Keto Diet Cheat?

However, despite the fact that Kourtney reportedly eliminates all dairy, she seems to be allowing herself one diet cheat a day on her detox weight loss plan. The ketogenic diet also is supposed to eliminate all forms of added sugar, even limiting fruit. But Kardashian’s breakfast includes both that forbidden dairy and a small amount of sugar.

“[Kourtney Kardashian’s breakfast] consists of one avocado, a tablespoon of cane sugar, half a cup of whole milk, and a tablespoon of Manuka honey.”

Kourtney used to eat avocado toast for breakfast, but she has eliminated grains from her keto diet, just like Kim Kardashian. However, the other part of Kourtney’s diet may compensate for that cheat breakfast featuring dairy and sugar.

Kourtney Kardashian Hops On Celebrity Weight Loss Bone Broth Fasting Diet Bandwagon

The concept of fasting has existed for decades. Recently, however, celebrities have boosted interest in intermittent fasting. Stars who have admitted to using intermittent fasts for weight loss include Beyonce, Jimmy Kimmel, and Hugh Jackman, according to the Quint.

Kourtney Kardashian shared that she has now become a member of the elite celebrity weight loss fasting club. In addition to rarely eating between meals except for an occasional almond, the slender mom of three regularly fasts.

“There are the weekly fasting days, where [Kourtney Kardashian] drinks only water and bone broth for 24 hours.”

It’s not easy avoiding food on those days, admitted Kourtney. However, Kardashian shared that when she fasts, she focuses on staying busy. If she’s at home and longing to explore the refrigerator, she prevents it with one simple rule.

“If I’m home, I’ll avoid going into the kitchen,” revealed Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian recently announced that she feels that her ketogenic weight loss diet is easy when she stays focused, with keto diet experts revealing exactly what she eats and what she avoids, as reported by the Inquisitr.

But Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t agree with her sister on the ease of the ketogenic diet.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, this detox is difficult.”

However, while Kim is continuing her high fat, low carb keto diet, Kourtney is limiting the duration of her weight loss plan. She said that she plans to stay on the detox diet for about three months.

“I also know that I need to enjoy my life, so I break the rules when I go on vacation or if there’s a special occasion,” confessed Kardashian.

