Panthers Rumors: Has Cam Newton Dropped Out Of NFL MVP Race? Wentz & Brady Continue To Lead

The latest Carolina Panthers buzz is that the team still has a shot at the NFL Playoffs, but does Cam Newton have a shot at winning his second NFL MVP Award? The recent future odds for the MVP race include the players most fans would expect to see at the top of the list for this season, but Newton appears to have dropped off. Here is the latest look at which NFL superstars have the best shot at winning this year’s award and where the Panthers’ Cam Newton falls in terms of his chances.

In a recent Odds Shark report, it’s noted that since the offseason, several NFL players have risen up the ranks when it comes to winning the MVP this year. The biggest mover on the list has clearly been Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz, who started as a +10,000 underdog ahead of the season and now has even odds to win the award. That means a bet of $100 would return $100 if Wentz wins the MVP. Trailing Wentz on the list are New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at +210 and Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith at +800 odds to win it. It’s a rare season when Brady isn’t listed near the top.

The latest NFL MVP future odds, via Bovada’s online sportsbook, feature several other quarterbacks, including Jared Goff of the L.A. Rams, Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions, and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. However, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is nowhere to be found the list. Newton was listed at +2,500 way back in June on Bovada in a tweet they sent out to announce they had the initial NFL MVP odds.

We have your #NFL MVP odds available now! Who do you think will take it this year? Lines available here: https://t.co/Y6xUppFZrc pic.twitter.com/u1IT9x4ryb — Bovada Official (@BovadaLV) June 22, 2017

Cam Newton won the award back in 2015 for the first time in his career as he led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. Since then, he’s had a bit of a slump but has the Panthers still in position to qualify for the postseason this year. As of this report, the team is 6-3 and sitting in second-place in the NFC South division, with the 7-2 New Orleans Saints ahead of them. The fact that Carolina is still in the thick of that race and has a chance to contend for the playoffs is thanks to Newton.

For the season, Cam has racked up 1,978 yards and 10 touchdowns on 179-for-287 passing. Cam has also shown his talents in terms of running the ball, as he’s compiled 341 yards and four touchdowns this season on 69 carries. Newton also became the first quarterback to achieve 50 rushing touchdowns in his career and has since tacked on two more to that total.

Despite all of that, Newton doesn’t seem to be getting the love with the NFL MVP odds, but one has to admit that the Eagles’ Carson Wentz has stepped up in a major way to lead his team to one of the best overall records in the NFL. If Wentz falters over the remaining games, it could allow another contender to sneak in there. Don’t expect it to be Cam Newton unless he really steps up over the final seven games.

