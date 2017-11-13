Angry Sean Hannity Fans Smash Keurigs On Twitter After Company Pulls Ad For Hannity’s Roy Moore Stand

Sean Hannity’s view on the Roy Moore allegations had some folks so furious that they’ve contacted the different advertisers on Hannity’s Fox show to asked them to pull their ads. Some of the advertisers did oblige and one of those companies was Keurig, the people who make a coffee machine that is found in many homes and offices today.

Coffee drinkers everywhere worship their Keurig Coffee Makers as the vessel that gives them that much-needed eye-opener in the morning and as a machine that provides them the energy fuel they need throughout the day. With that said, to see a perfectly good Keurig machine being smashed, well… some say it’s a travesty. Others are finding the entire protest “dumb.”

The companies of Realtor.com, 23and Me, ELOQUII, and Keurig was among the advertisers who pulled their ads from the Sean Hannity show on Fox after Hannity shared his controversial view on Moore. According to USA Today, Hannity urged his viewers not to rush to judgment on the allegations made about Moore.

This opened the floodgates with people accusing Hannity of not taking these alleged events against women seriously. According to Gizmodo, Twitter user Angelo Carusone, tweeted to Keurig, “You are currently sponsoring Sean Hannity’s show. He defends child molester Roy Moore and attacks women who speak out against sexual harassment. Please reconsider.”

Keurig tweeted back, “Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show.”

Shawn Hannity fans are smashing their Keurigs for Keurig pulling ads from the show. Wonder if anybody shot these on iPhones? Because that would be ironic. -T https://t.co/tmkOMIxT90 — The Politics Guys (@PoliticsGuys) November 13, 2017

This didn’t sit well with Hannity’s fans who started a boycott against Keurig, but it was a type of boycott that cost them money, not Keurig. Most boycotts entail refusing to purchase the product of the company you are boycotting. In this case, it would be Keurig’s machines or coffee products, but that is not how this boycott worked. Some of Hannity’s fans have taken to Twitter to smash their Keurig machines and products, posting videos of the creative ways they’ve found to destroy their machines. These are products they’ve paid a pretty penny for. Keurig already has their money, so it’s not cost to them.

People are smashing their Keurigs with golf clubs and throwing them out windows, along with other creative ways to leave their once perfectly good and rather costly machines in pieces. Gizmodo calls this “one of the many dumb political stunts that have increasingly become a staple of (mostly far-right) Twitter.”

To make a point people are destroying perfectly good coffee makers that set them back a few bucks when first purchasing them. Gizmodo reminds their readers how this falls in line with other “dumb trends” that do nothing but have people destroy their own property. You can check out some of the different Twitter clips of people destroying their Keurig Coffee Makers in the video above.

They recall how back in 2003 conservatives poured perfectly good wine down the gutter in protest of France opposing the Iraq war. When Kellogg’s pulled advertising from far-right site Breitbart last year, this sparked Twitter users to post videos of themselves “pouring perfectly good cereal down the toilet,” according to Death and Taxes.

The Keurig machines have already been purchased by the people who are smashing them, so when this is all over and it fades into the catacombs of history that no one cares about anymore, Keurig will have these people looking to buy another Keurig machine. So in a round-about-way, this could be a win-win protest from Keurig. As the tweet below suggests, Keurig “doesn’t care what you do with it.” They already “got your $120,” which is the money you paid for that machine you are seen smashing.

Hey, @seanhannity fans,@Keurig doesn’t care what you do w/it. They got your $120. Smash away!

“Angry Sean Hannity Fans are Smashing Keurigs on Twitter Because 2017 Is Dumb as Heck” https://t.co/2kKWHjT0Oh — Left in the South (@BluedotGa) November 13, 2017

[Featured Image by Rick Scuteri/AP Images]