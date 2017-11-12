‘Project Runway All Stars’ Season 6 Designers Announced: Full List And New Twist!

Project Runway All Star Season 6 is coming back in January 2018, and with an exciting twist. Which designers are returning to the Lifetime Television show, and how will this season be totally different from the recent PRAS seasons?

Viewers of the first part of the finale of Project Runway Season 16 got an extra surprise: there was a commercial advertising the new season of Project Runway All Stars Season 6. The 30-second video briefly showed the designers on a field, with host Alyssa Milano explaining that there is a twist this season.

The big twist is that there will be “rookies” versus “vets.” The rookies are the eight designers who have never been on All Stars, and the vets are eight designers who have been on All Stars.

One of the biggest changes this season is there will not be any former winners of Project Runway. This should satisfy a lot of fans that have grown weary of watching former season winners win All Stars.

Along with the twist are a few familiar faces. As previously mentioned, Alyssa Milano is back as host and judge, as well as designer-judges Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi.

According to Us Weekly who spoke to Lifetime, Chapman, the estranged wife of of former Project Runway producer Harvey Weinstein, filmed this season of All Stars prior to the Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal.

Although there have been some host and mentor changes, designers Chapman and Mizrahi have been on the show since Season 1.

The biggest change in personnel is that Marie Claire Editor-in-Chief Anne Fulenwider is the new All Stars mentor. Even former All Star designers have not worked with the influential style leader, and will surely benefit from her knowledge of fashion magazines and the fashion industry.

Who are the 16 designers that are participating in Project Runway All Stars Season 6?

Carlos Casanova (Season 8, All Stars Season 2)

Helen Castillo (Season 12, All Stars Season 4)

Fabio Costa (Season 10, All Stars Season 4)

Candace Cuoco (Season 14)

Kelly Dempsey (Season 14)

Melissa Fleis (Season 10, All Stars Season 3)

Charkita “Char” Glover (Season 13)

Kimberly Goldson (Season 9)

Stanley Hudson (Season 11)

Merline Labissiere (Season 14)

Ken Laurence (Season 13, All Stars Season 5)

Joshua McKinley (Season 9, All Stars Season 2)

Edmond Newton (Season 14)

Ari South (Season 8, All Stars Season 3)

Amanda Valentine (Seasons 11 and 13)

Anthony Williams (Season 7, All Stars Season 1)

It should be noted that every contestant on Project Runway All Stars Season 6 are from the more recent Lifetime Television era. There are no designers from the Bravo era. It should also be noted that no designers from Season 15 are in this new group.

Who are your favorite designers that are competing in Season 6 of Project Runway All Stars? Do you like that there will be former All Stars competing this season? Are you looking forward to Project Runway All Stars returning in January 2018?

