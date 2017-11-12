Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Share New Baby Bump Photo With Ronald Reagan Quote

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth recently shared a Veterans Day post on social media, but all most of their fans could talk about was Joy-Anna’s pregnancy. This is because the Counting On stars included a photo of the Duggar daughter’s baby bump in their Instagram message honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

On Saturday, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth took to Instagram to pay tribute to Austin’s grandfather and other members of the military. They thanked them for their service, and they shared a Bible verse and a Ronald Reagan quote with their followers. The verse was Psalm 33:12, which says that nations that worship God are “blessed,” and the Reagan quote was about fighting for freedom. The couple also revealed that they spent Veterans Day with Austin’s grandfather, and they posed for a photo with him during their outing.

“We are so thankful for the men and women who have served to defend our freedom! Grateful we got to spend the day with my grandfather who is a [sic] Army veteran,” Austin captioned the black-and-white snapshot.

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” read the Ronald Reagan quote that was included in the post. “We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

The post did not mention the member of Joy-Anna Duggar’s family who served in the military. Michelle Duggar’s late father, Garrett Rurark, was an Army veteran who received a Purple Heart. His service was not forgotten by Jill Duggar, who paid tribute to him on her Instagram page. She recounted how her grandfather would tell her and her siblings war stories and show them the scars that pieces of shrapnel left on his leg.

In response to Joy-Anna and Austin’s Veterans Day post, many of the couple’s Instagram followers ignored Austin’s comments about his grandfather. Instead, they honed in on Joy-Anna’s baby bump. Some female fans who have given birth tried to reassure the mother-to-be that their stomachs were a similar size at the same point in their pregnancies, but others opined that the Duggar daughter’s baby bump is abnormally large.

“Man oh man Joy carries HUGE, that’s gonna be a big baby,” wrote one fan.

There was also a lot of discussion about Joy-Anna’s due date. Some fans begged the Counting On star to share it with them, and others speculated that her decision not to do so backs up the unsubstantiated rumors that she got pregnant before she and Austin tied the knot on May 26.

“Well I do personally believe she’s further along because usually the kids have been pretty open abt [sic] when their babies are due and how many,” read one comment. “Sadly I think there’s such a stigma on the family of no personal relations before marriage rule that they have to hide if she is.”

While it’s true that Joy-Anna Duggar has not shared an exact due date with her fans, she has given them a pregnancy update that they can use to estimate when she’ll give birth. She told the Duggar Family Blog that she was 18 weeks along at the beginning of October, which means that she’s due in early March.

Can't wait to meet our baby!! ???????? I got to feel it kick for the first time a few days ago!!! Soooooo amazing!!! It's already about the size of a bell pepper and weighs around half a pound!!! #childrenareagiftfromGod #westandforlife A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Oct 1, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]