Aaron Carter Shows Off Weight Gain Since Rehab: Is He Doing Better?

It has been a rough year for Aaron Carter, but he is making strides at getting his life back together and now he showed off his progress in a new Instagram post. Carter is showing off his 45-pound weight gain since entering rehab, so props to him on the great progress.

Aaron Carter entered rehab back in September, but left just two weeks later for “legal and personal matters.” His fans were in an uproar over this, as it looked like he may go back to his old ways. However, People reported that Carter re-entered rehab one week later, on Oct. 6.

It looks like Carter is making some great progress along the way, so he posted a new before and after pic. He seems to be in good spirits and is looking much healthier and happier.

“This is my before and after pics. I went from 115 to 160 pounds in two months I feel amazing. 2018 I’m ready for you!! My new Music is on its way!”

This is not the first time Carter has shared his progress, as he showed off his 30-pound weight gain back in October. He has gained 15 more pounds since then and, unlike most people, is very happy with the gain.

Back in April, Carter was making headlines for how skinny he was. He was down to 115 pounds and, at the time, he blamed it on a hiatal hernia. Aaron claimed he was diagnosed with this at the age of 19 on Twitter, which the tweets have since been deleted.

“It’s a terrible stress condition that affects me having an appetite and I’m sorry this is the way I am. Basically I have an eating disorder. I’m sorry, sometimes I really wish I did look better, or I eat more like y’all say, this life doesn’t come w much stability.”

Aaron Carter has had a wild, crazy, and hard year. In July, he was arrested for an alleged DUI and drug possession. Carter denied that he had been drinking alcohol at the time he was pulled over. He blamed his alleged erratic driving on his car. He event went on to claim the car was a “lemon.”

In August, Carter came out as bisexual and he broke things off with his girlfriend, Madison Parker. Aaron entered rehab for the first time on Sept. 22. His publicist said it was to “improve his health and work on his wellness.” This news came shortly after cops were called to his Florida home to do a welfare check. A neighbor had called on Carter, as they said he was slurring his words and his “skin color was off.”

Making some cookies ???? just enough for me ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fJJsPl7Fk1 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 16, 2017

As stated earlier, the singer left rehab just two weeks later to attend personal matters. That is when he returned to social media to show off his 30-pound weight gain. Carter re-entered rehab on Oct. 6 and now shares a new update with his fans.

So, do you think Aaron Carter is finally starting to get his life back in order?

