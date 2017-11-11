Florida Father Saves Teen Daughter From Being Kidnapped

A brave father stopped the elaborately planned kidnapping of his daughter by firing a gun.

Seventeen-year-old Amber Brackney was leaving her home in Preservation Path, Baker, Florida, when she saw barrels blocked her path.

Sensing something was suspicious, she did not get out of the car. The teenager drove around the barrels and continued driving down the street.

She then called her 51-year-old father, Terry Brackney, to tell him that barrels blocked the road to their house.

After a short while, Terry’s dogs started barking and his motion-sensing floodlights activated. He ran outside after grabbing his gun and found a group of teenagers trying to force their way into his garage.

The older Brackney fired three shots, causing the burglars to flee into the woods. He later found some of his security lights unscrewed.

A neighbor saw a suspicious car leaving the scene. She called police deputies and described the car she saw.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the deputies made a felony traffic stop on Highway 4 and arrested Keilon Johnson, 19-years-old, Austin French, 17-years-old, Tyree Johnson, 16-years-old, and Kamauri Horn, 15-years-old. They found a knife, guns, and a roll of tape inside the white 2016 Jeep Liberty. According to Weartv, the Deputies also found gloves, masks, and dark clothing in the group’s SUV.

The four suspects are charged with attempted kidnapping and attempted robbery.

Keilon Johnson is booked into Okaloosa County Jail while the other three are held at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

The gang tried to kidnap Amber by trying to get her out of the car. But, their plan failed when Amber drove around the barrels instead and continued driving. Then, they decided to break into her house, subdue her father, and then rob him, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Brackney was not hurt during the kidnapping attempt.

Terry Brackney owns and runs Brackney Funeral Service. The suspects believed he was wealthy. They planned the kidnapping carefully. The plan did not go as planned when their quick-thinking would-be victim drove around their barricade of barrels and her brave father fired shots at them.