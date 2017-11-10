Fans Go Crazy Over Kelly Ripa’s Throwback Instagram Photo Where She Refers To Mark Consuelos As “Daddy”

After 21 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are clearly still going strong.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star is no stranger to showing the love for her husband on her popular Instagram page, and today was no exception. In a throwback photo from 2012 that has been altered to look like a drawing, Ripa and Consuelos are seen chatting together at a bar over pizza and martinis. Ripa appears to be comfy and casual in a grey t-shirt and pair of jeans while Consuelos looks equally as comfortable in a blue v-neck t-shirt.

One Instagrammer points out the mountains in the background, which probably indicates that Ripa is off to Vancouver to visit Consuelos. Of course, the father of three spends a decent amount of time in the city filming his show, Riverdale, according to the Vancouver Sun. But if the picture wasn’t enough to make the hearts of Ripa’s Instagram followers melt, the caption is what did it.

“#Daddy here I come!” Ripa ended the post.

Just a few hours after it was posted, the photo gained an impressive 34,000 plus likes, as well as over 350 comments. Even Mark himself commented on the photo with two happy face emojis. But many fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple and their adorable relationship after all these years.

“Obsessed with you guys! Please don’t ever breakup!”

“I LOVE a picture that makes me ACTUALLY FEEL something. You guys radiate love, friendship, laughter, ball-busting, and… well, forever,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Ripa has gushed to fans over her husband. Just a few days ago, the 47-year-old posted a short video of her husband on his show, Riverdale with the caption “Daddy.” Another post from August shows a photo of Consuelos in Mexico posing against a red wall. Ripa captioned the picture “happy hump day” and included the fire emoji in her post.

Happy Hump Day.???????????? A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

On the flip side, Consuelos is also no stranger to posting pictures of his wife on his Instagram page. On October 2, the 46-year-old wished his wife a happy birthday with an incredibly sweet caption.

“Happy bday to my fave…. I love you boo.”

In May of this year, US Magazine reported that the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary by again sharing the love for each other on their popular Instagram pages. The pair met on the set of All My Children in 1995, and just a year after dating, they tied the knot, and they have been happily married with three children ever since.

Do you applaud the couple for publicizing their love or do you think that’s something that’s to be kept private?

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]