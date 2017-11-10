‘Project Runway’ 2017 Finale Part 1 Recap — Who Made It To Fashion Week?

Things kicked off tonight for the Project Runway 2017 finale, as the final five designers on Project Runway Season 16 worked on their final collections. They got to preview two of the pieces for the judges, who then picked only four of them to head to New York Fashion Week, but who made it? Find out in our Project Runway 2017 recap below.

Last week on Project Runway Season 16, it was the final challenge of the season and the designers were fighting for a spot in New York Fashion Week. The challenge had them creating a high-fashion winter look that any fashionista would want to wear. The designers were given $400 to work with, which is the highest of the season. It turned into them creating looks the judges loved, as none of them were sent home and all five will make collections tonight.

The Twist

Tim Gunn warned them more details were coming, so the designers were nervous about this one. Heidi Klum and Tim met them on the runway, as they talked about the final challenge. They would each get $10,000 to complete their 10-piece collections. However, only three of them would actually get to show it at New York Fashion Week. When they returned to New York, they would show a two-look preview to the judges and they would decide who is showing at NYFW or not.

Who will be going to #NYFW?! Find out tonight on the first part of the #ProjectRunway finale! pic.twitter.com/napAF23avq — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) November 9, 2017

Home Visits

Per usual, Tim made his way around the country to visit the designers at home and check out where things stand on their collections. Below is a look into each of the designers on Project Runway 2017.

Ayana – She has 11 siblings. Ayana got back to her apartment and it was flooded, so she had those issues to deal with first. For her collection, it is very earthy. She only had three looks completely done. Tim told her to work hard and work smart.

Kenya – For her collection, she was inspired by sand and sun. Tim had a very positive response to her silhouettes. However, he is underwhelmed by the colors. He wanted her to add color and punch it up. Then it was off to eat lunch with Kenya’s family.

Kentaro – He said his inspiration was classical music. Tim said he was getting a very confusing message from all of it. He felt like it looked like he pulled out looks from three different collections. Kentaro composed music for his collection, which he played for Tim.

Margarita – He met her in Puerto Rico, which was six weeks before Hurricane Maria. For her collection, she said she grew up in a fun house and they had this crazy couch. She was using these gold rings and Tim said they cheapen the look and just get rid of them. He absolutely loved the prints, so the couch inspiration worked for her.

Brandon – Tim met Brandon and had some breakfast with him and his girlfriend, who is also a designer. She felt like Brandon was showing a lot of skin with his collection. For the collection, Tim said it is a really weird print. As it turns out, there is only minimal skin being shown. Tim said Brandon is on a great course and to keep it up.

Back In New York City

The designers returned to New York City with their collection in hand. They brought out their collections and everyone checked each other’s out. Brandon and Kenya have a very similar color for their looks. They have to preview two looks for the judges, so time to get things together.

Tim’s Critiques

Tim Gunn came in to see what the designers decided they want to show the judges. For Margarita, he loved what she picked. They decided to change to another look and it would blow the judges away. He told Kentaro he has a lot going on in his collection. For Brandon, he liked that Brandon had options. He seemed to love everything. He told Kenya that two of her looks had such a youthful vibe, yet the other dress looked like their mother. For Ayana, she wanted to show two of the looks, but Tim wanted her to show two different looks. He thought it looked fresh, but she was worried.

Final Preps

The models came in for their fittings and it was time for the designers on Project Runway 2017 to choose their two picks. It left them all wondering what to do. The next day came and the final picks were made. Brandon struggled figuring out what shirt to put his one model in. Time ran out and they all headed to the runway.

Judges’ Critiques

The runway show was completed and it was time for feedback from the judges. Tonight’s judges were Zac Posen, Nina Garcia, and Heidi Klum, who was in Los Angeles and videoing in for tonight’s show.

Kenya – Zac said there are some major fit issues. Heidi said she can see how much work she put into it, but she is not super excited about the silhouettes. Nina said everything looks very lux, but most of her problems are with her styling. Pick one special piece and let it shine.

Ayana – Heidi loved the color palette and the ease of her clothes. Nina said she loved she kept it modest, but you can’t tell. Zac said he is intrigued and wants to see more.

Kentaro – Heidi said she loved one look, but not the other. Nina said there is a real disconnect between the pieces, but she loves the color palette. Zac said he does not know where this is going and he is nervous. If it stays in this direction, it is not enough.

Brandon – Nina said it is the female version of Brandon in clothes. Heidi loved it can can’t wait to see the rest of the collection. Zac said he did not like the one top.

Margarita – Zac said the print is on the cusp of being hideous and being great. Heidi said it is out there and she loved it, but make sure it doesn’t look too tropical. Nina said there is no lack of exuberance or attitude in her clothes.

Results

The judges picked four of the five designers to move forward to New York Fashion Week. The four designers moving forward are Brandon, Ayana, Margarita, and Kentaro. That meant Kenya was eliminated from the competition tonight.

What do you think of the results on Project Runway 2017 tonight?

[Featured Image by A&E Networks]