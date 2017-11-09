‘The Originals’ Season 5 Spoilers: Titles For Episodes 12-13, How Will Mikaelson Family’s Story End?

The Originals Season 5 spoilers reveal the titles for Episodes 12 and 13, the latter of which marks the season finale. What clues can be gathered from the information? How will the Mikaelson family’s story end?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the titles for Episodes 2-11 were released. However, the season premiere is being kept under wraps. While waiting for information regarding the beginning of the new season, fans can get some tidbits on the end.

According to Spoiler TV, “The Tale Of Two Wolves” is the title of The Originals Season 5 Episode 12. This will probably have something to do with Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin). However, who is the other wolf the title is referring to? Perhaps this is how Hayley’s story ends, by riding off into the sunset with her pack.

The title of Episode 13, which is the season finale, is called “When The Saints Go Marching In.” This is interesting and it could mean anything. However, looking at the song’s history, it might reference Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). According to the St. Augustine Record, the song is often confused with “When The Saints Are Marching In.” However, they are two completely different songs. The distinction is important when discussing The Originals Season 5 finale spoilers

The song was written by Louis Armstrong, who was born in New Orleans, the same city that The Originals is set. The singer spent his childhood living in hardship. Things were not easy for him growing up. The same can be said for Hope Mikaelson, but in a different way. She is definitely tormented, especially after the events of last season.

However, the song and episode title could also have something to do with Elijah Mikaelson (Daniel Gillies). Forgetting everything and everyone, the Season 4 finale ended with him living a new life. Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) went to visit his brother. He wasn’t recognized, but he did smile watching Elijah enjoy being on stage playing the piano.

Executive producer Julie Plec teased that the Mikaelson family would not all be reunited at once. It would be a gradual process. Hope is determined to bring her family back together, even if it destroys her. Could she be successful, with Elijah being the last to join the others?

The Originals Season 5 finale spoilers hint that the series might be ending, but it won’t be over for the Mikaelson family. Expect a satisfying end and one that fans will be happy about.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for CW]