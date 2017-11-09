Chip Gaines Sweetly Shaves Head Following Visit To St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, See His New ‘Do Here

Just when fans thought that they couldn’t love Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines more, he goes and shaves his head in support of kids fighting cancer.

In a photo posted by Chip’s wife, Joanna Gaines, the 42-year-old can be seen without his long, signature locks. The mother of four took to her Instagram page yesterday to share an adorable photo of a bald Chip surrounded by cancer patients from St. Judes Hospital. In the caption of the post, Joanna tells fans that the pair has left St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Memphis “changed.” The 39-year-old then mentions the fact that the children’s stories touched their hearts and that they’re cheering for them every step of the way.

People reports that Chip shaved his head after fans of the show donated to the children’s hospital. Last week, Chip told fans on Instagram that the more money that he raises for cancer research, the shorter his hair would go. Gaines also directed fans to a link in his Instagram bio, where they could donate to the good cause. At the end of the post, Chip confessed that if everyone’s donations exceeded his expectations, he might just buzz off his hair. Apparently, the expectations were definitely exceeded as Chip is now sporting a bald head.

Joanna’s army of 5.5 million Instagram followers immediately commented on the newest photo of Chip with their thoughts. While some fans couldn’t get over how different the reality star looked, many other fans simply applauded the couple for using their platform to donate to sick children and raise awareness. In all, the post received over 229,000 likes as well, as 2,600 plus comments.

“Omg Chip shaved his head!! I love it!!! Always helping.”

“You both are angels to so many! God bless you and your family! Journey on,” another fan said.

Chip himself has not posted a photo of his bald head on social media, but it is probably just a matter of time until the funnyman makes light of his new hair ‘do.

The couple started their charity organization, the Magnolia Foundation, to support and get involved with different charitable organizations. On the website, it appears that the foundation focuses on four sections; orphan care, youth development, family housing, and community restoration. The website also states that 100 percent of the public donations are donated to their website’s charitable causes.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images]